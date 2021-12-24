Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner release 'Jingle Bells' cover with Travis Barker in time for Christmas

Travis Barker enlisted the help of his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, and future mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, to cover a Christmas classic.

The trio released their own version of "Jingle Bells" just in time for Christmas.

"A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @KrisJenner," Kourtney wrote in her Instagram Stories. "Me on the jingle bells and @TravisBarker on the drums of course."

The track features Jenner's vocals while Kardashian plays the jingle bells and Barker stuck to drums.

Jenner's other children praised their mom's singing on social media.

"There's a new Christmas legend in town," Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram. Kourtney replied: "Oh yes there is! (Me on the jingle bells)…But don't forget the iconic queen @krisjenner."

This will be Kardashian and Barker's first Christmas as an engaged couple.

The Blink-182 drummer popped the question on Oct. 17 as the sun was setting on the beach in Montecito, Calif.

This will be Kardashian's first marriage and Barker's third.