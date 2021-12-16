Kim Kardashian calls cancel culture is 'ridiculous,' says she asked Kanye West not to wear MAGA hat on 'SNL'

Kim Kardashian offered her perspective on cancel culture and how she's both been a victim of it and used it as a tool to learn and grow as a businesswoman and human being.

The reality TV mogul, 41, spoke to journalist/writer Bari Weiss on her podcast "Honestly" and said how the social phenomena can be "ridiculous" at times.

First, Kardashian addressed how seriously she takes accusations of cultural appropriation specifically when she originally named her shapewear brand Kimono. She later changed it to SKIMS.

KIM KARDASHIAN ADDRESSES ACCUSATIONS OF BLACKFISHING, EXPLAINS DECISION TO BRAID HER HAIR

"Even if I know my intentions are good, I never want to take anything lightly," she confirmed. "In the instance of Kimono and changing that name, it was an innocent name that the team came up with. But when I got a letter from the Japanese officials, I took it extremely seriously."

Besides major, headline-making issues, Kardashian admitted she doesn't worry about every single person's opinion online.

"I would never be me," she reasoned. "That’s why I think cancel culture is the most ridiculous thing, because I really do believe in rehabilitation and freedom of speech. I’ve never really been into cancel culture."

"I believe that if we cancel someone for something that they had done or said in their past, then we’re not inviting them into the conversation to really understand," she explained. "It depends on the situation. You might not care if it’s absolutely ridiculous. But it’s a fine line. It’s what you were asking in the original question: When do you let something go? And when do you have thick skin and not care what people say about you?"

KIM KARDASHIAN PASSES THE BABY BAR EXAM

"The more that I don’t care about fame, the less I care to correct people. I don’t really care what people think about me, but there’s some times where I say, ‘OK, I completely understand how you would feel like this is disrespectful, and I will absolutely change this.’ I always own up to the mistakes that I make and I try not to make them again. That’s just how I live my life. But I think if you don’t have these conversations with people, how are they ever going to change something that isn't right?"

The conversation then shifted to her ex Kanye West's choice to wear a MAGA hat during a performance on "Saturday Night Live" in 2018.

"I was very nervous. I didn’t want him to wear the red hat. I’m not really a rule-breaker," she said. "I remember other people were around and it became a thing where he wasn’t going to go on because he wanted to be who he is. I’m very neutral, but that night I was very forceful with him, and argued with him like, ‘You have to take that hat off.’ And now looking back, I think, why should he take that off if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for him, so clearly other people like him."

The KKW Beauty founder confessed she "learned a lot from that situation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No matter what, it taught me to be a little bit more empathetic for people that just want to do what they want to do: freedom of speech! And if you want to wear the hat, wear the hat. I respect the fact that he knew exactly what he believed in and always stood by that," she recalled. "To me, that’s a good quality to have, no matter who is against you and no matter what the circumstances are. I think that it’s just admirable and it’s just a really cool quality. Even if it’s not what I agree with, or even if I would have done it differently, I think it’s commendable."

The rapper and Kardashian split in February 2021 and share four children together.