Kirstie Alley, John Travolta 'really want to' make another 'Look Who's Talking'

Kirstie Alley is ready to make a fourth "Look Who's Talking."

The actress appeared on "The Talk," where she was asked whether she saw a fourth installment of the franchise, which co-starred John Travolta, in her future.

"John and I both really want to do it because we think it's funny that we're the grandparents," the 69-year-old actress said. "Our kids will be ugly so that we'll still be the stars, and then the grandkids can be really cute."

She added: "But we don't know what's happening, we heard a rumor that they were doing it but I don't know if it's with us or without us."

The series kicked off with 1989's "Look Who's Talking," the tale of Mollie (played by Alley), pregnant with a married man's child, finding love and a father figure for her child in a cabbie (portrayed by Travolta). The newborn's point of view is narrated via voice-over by Bruce Willis.

The sequel, "Look Who's Talking Too," introduced a new baby to the family, voiced by Roseanne Barr, and in "Look Who's Talking Now," Danny DeVito and Diane Keaton join the cast to voice the family dogs.

In July 2019, Deadline reported that another movie was in the works from writer-director Jeremy Garelick.

“What excited me about doing is, I have four kids, including twins, and this is something they can watch, and share some of the experience I had with my wife,” Garelick said in a statement obtained by the outlet at the time.

He continued: “Like, figuring out how to raise these kids, with all the mistakes that happen. Add in the voices that are keyed to facial expressions, it just really seems like a fun idea. Everyone can relate to babies. The challenge is, that was a really good movie, Travolta and Kirstie Alley had great chemistry and Amy Heckerling wrote a great script. We’re in the early stages of figuring out what the story is for the modern version of the movie.”