Noah Centineo reveals his favorite line from ‘To All the Boys 2'

Noah Centineo loves a multilayered love story.

And that's exactly what fans can expect in "P.S. I Still Love You," which is the second installment in the "To All the Boys" teen romance movie franchise on Netflix.

The 23-year-old actor portrays Peter Kavinsky, who finds himself fighting for his girlfriend, Lara Jean's (Lana Condor) heart after she starts to fall for another suitor, John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), who was one the recipients of her old love letters.

WARNING: MOVIE SPOILERS AHEAD

In the end, Lara Jean and Peter are meant to be together after she kisses John Ambrose and realizes that Peter is her first true love. In their big finale scene, Peter tells LJ that she can "break my heart into a thousand pieces" because he loves her. Cue the tears!

Centineo revealed to Fox News at the New York City press junket that that line was his favorite of the entire movie.

"I love that line because of the meaning behind the line," he explained. "I love the line because that is the destruction of a promise that started the film. We promised not to break each other's hearts."

"And then the meaning of 'break my heart' has become a transcendence of that original promise that was really the impetus for the problem of the entire film," he continued. "We don't wanna break each other's hearts; we're not telling each other things."

Centineo also spoke about how female friendships are depicted in the film.

"I think the female friends that Lara Jean has [are] an incredible foundation," he described. "You need friends ... boyfriends, girlfriends [are] super important because they reflect you and show reflections in ways that you might not be able to get from a friend. But friends, your support system are hyper, hyper important."

"I love how Lara Jean has her closest friend [in the movie] and even with Jen at the end of the film -- you see how that relationship shifts even. It's just a very mature way of going about their situation."

"To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" is now available to stream on Netflix.