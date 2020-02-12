Constance Wu hasn't seen 'Hustlers' or 'Fresh Off the Boat,’ doesn't want to 'dwell too much on the past'

Constance Wu joins a list of stars who don't always watch their own projects.

The 37-year-old actress appeared on Tuesday's episode of "Live with Kelly & Ryan" where she revealed she hasn't seen the movie "Hustlers" or the TV show "Fresh Off the Boat."

“I still haven’t seen it. The last movie I saw of mine was 'Crazy Rich Asians,'" Wu confessed.

She continued: “It was watching that movie, after that experience, that I stopped watching anything.”

“I didn’t watch my talk show appearances or 'Fresh Off the Boat' or 'Hustlers,'” Wu added. “Just because I thought, you know, I want to focus on the present and not be self-critical and think too much, dwell too much on the past."

In "Hustlers," which was released in September 2019, Wu starred as Destiny, a newcomer mentored by no-nonsense stripper Ramona Vega (played by Jennifer Lopez), who ultimately pulls her into a high-profiled crime scheme.

Wu previously shared that she did some in-the-field research for her role in the movie, going to great lengths in order to make her pole-dancing character look and seem as authentic as possible.

“I installed a pole in my living room," she told Vulture at the time. "I took pole classes; I took private coaching sessions. And this was all stuff I paid for by myself before we even started the movie. I became friends with a couple of strippers."

The actress also said that she went out with some friends the night before Christmas to do research at strip clubs across San Francisco.

“I went to a lot of strip clubs in San Francisco -- that’s what I spent my Christmas Eve doing. I went with two of my guy friends, and we went to five different clubs. It was so f---ing fun. And nobody knew who I was. I’m not really that famous. Also nobody expects this sitcom mother of three boys to be in a strip club,” she said.

Meanwhile in the comedy show "Fresh Off the Boat," Wu plays Jessica Huang. The star made headlines back in August when she appeared upset after news circulated that her hit show was renewed by ABC for another season.

Wu later tweeted a statement, clarifying her initial remarks and explaining that the renewal of the show "meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about."

