Kate Middleton, royal family 'tight-lipped' about her cancer treatment, expert claims: 'Nobody really knows'

Many royal watchers are hoping for a new update on Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment – but one royal expert says the royal family is determined to keep "tight-lipped," avoiding any harmful leaks.

"The reality is nobody really knows how Kate is," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed to Fox News Digital. "There are many whispers by those who wish to further their careers. But in reality, when the royal family wishes to close the doors on the world, they have had centuries of practice in the art."

"In the past few days, Kate has been stated by the global press as the royal family’s jewel in the crown," he shared. "She [is seen as] the number one royal… stabilizing the monarchy's future."

Still, some palace insiders have been sharing tidbits about what Kate’s recovery looks like to royal experts following her appearance at this year’s Trooping the Colour.

"These days, Kate is playing a waiting game – following doctor’s orders religiously and praying that future tests will show the chemo has done its job," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital.

"It’s a stressful, debilitating time for Kate, magnified that much more by the fact that the world is holding its breath along with her," Andersen added.

On June 15, the Princess of Wales was met by roaring crowds as she made an appearance at Trooping the Colour in London. The military parade marked the 42-year-old’s first appearance at a public event since her cancer diagnosis early this year.

The annual event was also a show of stability by the monarchy after a testing few months in which both King Charles III and Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, have been sidelined by cancer treatment.

Kate disclosed in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed to Fox News Digital that Kate has "turned a corner" with her treatment.

"Although she will feel an element of uncertainty on occasion, this is far outweighed by the feeling of gratitude," said Chard. "Her health is improving, and she has a renewed zest for life… She is thankful for the public’s love, which has given her a huge boost. She was so happy to be able to support her family and be back on duty in a united force. Duty and service are very important to her, and she carried out her service with courage, dignity and strength."

"Cancer brings people closer together," said Chard. "The whole royal family looked united and stronger than ever on that Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour."

Ahead of Kate's Trooping the Colour appearance, the princess announced in a statement that she is "not out of the woods yet." Officials stressed that the event didn't herald a full return to public life.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," Kate said, adding that she faces "a few more months" of treatment.

Andersen told Fox News Digital that Kate has been quietly keeping busy behind palace doors while relying on her family for support during tough days.

"Kate occasionally focuses on causes she has long championed – mental health awareness, for example," Andersen claimed. "She has also been spotted running errands, usually with her mother. But Kate’s main job right now is making sure her three children are spending their summer holiday the way they always do – swimming, horseback riding and playing with her cousins at Anmer Hall, their country home on the grounds of Sandringham."

"When she is feeling up to it, Kate cooks and bakes for the family," Andersen continued. "She plays cards and board games – Scrabble is their favorite – with William and the children… Since she is now forced by circumstance to stick close to home, Kate has been looking back at some of her work as a photographer… Kate was thrilled at the overwhelmingly positive response to the pictures she posted celebrating Father’s Day, and then William’s 42nd birthday a few days later… She is sending a message of hope and optimism out to the world."

Andersen pointed out that the family will make their annual pilgrimage to Balmoral, where the king and his wife, Queen Camilla, will be hosting family members until early September. However, it’s unknown whether Kate will join her family for the trip.

"It may well be a case where the Princess of Wales must remain home at Anmer Hall continuing chemotherapy while William and the children head off to Scotland without her. Kate is determined that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis don’t get cheated out of summer fun because of their mother’s medical issues. That’s just the kind of person she is."

Chard said that Kate is eager to return to royal duties but has been enjoying her privacy with her family. Kate’s husband has been "her rock" who’s determined she’s fully supported.

"Spending time with her family brings her joy, and she is living in positive flow where possible," said Chard. "Princess Catherine has also created fun times with her children as she is aware that children are easily impacted negatively by illness. It is obvious for anybody to see that their family life is good as her children seem relaxed and happy. The love of her extended family also gives her huge hope. King Charles has said that they are very lucky to have her as a beloved member of the royal family."

"She continues to work on her ‘Shaping Us’ campaign and other sections of her charity work," Chard shared. "She is vocal in using her platform to create positive change."

"The Princess of Wales has been enjoying her family and trying to relax and heal her body," Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, also told Fox News Digital.

"The entire family loves sports and being outdoors," said Schofield. "Catherine is thrilled to walk around their estate with the dog and children and enjoy the summer sunshine. When the children are at school, she is seen picking them up and dropping them off along with Prince William. No one bothers them. They are treated normally. The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoy showing up to support their children’s sporting events and cheering the loudest from the stands."

It’s unknown when Kate will return to public duties. But many are hoping she will make a special appearance sooner than expected this summer.

"Her next goal is to rally in order to attend Wimbledon Championships at the All England Law Tennis Club starting July 1," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "As the most avid tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she usually attends in the Royal Box to watch most major matches, later handing out trophies to winners."