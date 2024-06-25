Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, royal family 'tight-lipped' about her cancer treatment, expert claims: 'Nobody really knows'

The Princess of Wales, who is battling cancer, made her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis at Trooping the Colour

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis Video

Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Fox News’ Stephanie Bennett reports on Catherine, the Princess of Wales, attending Trooping the Colour.

Many royal watchers are hoping for a new update on Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment – but one royal expert says the royal family is determined to keep "tight-lipped," avoiding any harmful leaks.

"The reality is nobody really knows how Kate is," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed to Fox News Digital. "There are many whispers by those who wish to further their careers. But in reality, when the royal family wishes to close the doors on the world, they have had centuries of practice in the art."

"In the past few days, Kate has been stated by the global press as the royal family’s jewel in the crown," he shared. "She [is seen as] the number one royal… stabilizing the monarchy's future."

PRINCE WILLIAM'S DEVOTION TO KATE MIDDLETON DEEPER THAN EVER AS HEIR CELEBRATES 'BITTERSWEET' BIRTHDAY: EXPERT

Kate Middleton looking concerned in a purple suit

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed to Fox News Digital that Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family have been "tight-lipped" about her recovery. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Still, some palace insiders have been sharing tidbits about what Kate’s recovery looks like to royal experts following her appearance at this year’s Trooping the Colour.

"These days, Kate is playing a waiting game – following doctor’s orders religiously and praying that future tests will show the chemo has done its job," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital.

"It’s a stressful, debilitating time for Kate, magnified that much more by the fact that the world is holding its breath along with her," Andersen added.

A close-up of Kate Middleton smiling from a carriage at Trooping the Colour

Catherine, Princess of Wales, during Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024, in London. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

On June 15, the Princess of Wales was met by roaring crowds as she made an appearance at Trooping the Colour in London. The military parade marked the 42-year-old’s first appearance at a public event since her cancer diagnosis early this year.

The annual event was also a show of stability by the monarchy after a testing few months in which both King Charles III and Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, have been sidelined by cancer treatment.

Kate disclosed in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer.

Kate Middleton in a white top with navy stripes sits on a bench to announce she has cancer

Kate Middleton announced to the world she had cancer in a pre-recorded message shared in March 2024. (The Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter)

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed to Fox News Digital that Kate has "turned a corner" with her treatment.

"Although she will feel an element of uncertainty on occasion, this is far outweighed by the feeling of gratitude," said Chard. "Her health is improving, and she has a renewed zest for life… She is thankful for the public’s love, which has given her a huge boost. She was so happy to be able to support her family and be back on duty in a united force. Duty and service are very important to her, and she carried out her service with courage, dignity and strength."

"Cancer brings people closer together," said Chard. "The whole royal family looked united and stronger than ever on that Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour."

The royal family standing at the Buckingham Palace balcony looking up in formal wear.

From left: Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and King Charles III on the balcony during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024, in London. Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British monarch. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Ahead of Kate's Trooping the Colour appearance, the princess announced in a statement that she is "not out of the woods yet." Officials stressed that the event didn't herald a full return to public life.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," Kate said, adding that she faces "a few more months" of treatment.

Andersen told Fox News Digital that Kate has been quietly keeping busy behind palace doors while relying on her family for support during tough days.

Kate Middleton smiling wearing a red dress and a tiara next to Prince William in a tux.

Kate Middleton has been turning to her husband, Prince William, for support. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Kate occasionally focuses on causes she has long championed – mental health awareness, for example," Andersen claimed. "She has also been spotted running errands, usually with her mother. But Kate’s main job right now is making sure her three children are spending their summer holiday the way they always do – swimming, horseback riding and playing with her cousins at Anmer Hall, their country home on the grounds of Sandringham."

A view of Anmer Hall in England.

General view of West Newton village, Norfolk, a neighboring village to Anmer, and Anmer Hall, on the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. (Chris Radburn/PA Images via Getty Images)

"When she is feeling up to it, Kate cooks and bakes for the family," Andersen continued. "She plays cards and board games – Scrabble is their favorite – with William and the children… Since she is now forced by circumstance to stick close to home, Kate has been looking back at some of her work as a photographer… Kate was thrilled at the overwhelmingly positive response to the pictures she posted celebrating Father’s Day, and then William’s 42nd birthday a few days later… She is sending a message of hope and optimism out to the world."

A view of Balmoral Castle

Balmoral Castle, the royal family's Scottish home. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Andersen pointed out that the family will make their annual pilgrimage to Balmoral, where the king and his wife, Queen Camilla, will be hosting family members until early September. However, it’s unknown whether Kate will join her family for the trip.

"It may well be a case where the Princess of Wales must remain home at Anmer Hall continuing chemotherapy while William and the children head off to Scotland without her. Kate is determined that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis don’t get cheated out of summer fun because of their mother’s medical issues. That’s just the kind of person she is."

Kate Middleton shooting a bow and arrow as Prince William cheers her on

The Prince and Princess of Wales are known for having a competitive side when it comes to playing games. (Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Chard said that Kate is eager to return to royal duties but has been enjoying her privacy with her family. Kate’s husband has been "her rock" who’s determined she’s fully supported.

"Spending time with her family brings her joy, and she is living in positive flow where possible," said Chard. "Princess Catherine has also created fun times with her children as she is aware that children are easily impacted negatively by illness. It is obvious for anybody to see that their family life is good as her children seem relaxed and happy. The love of her extended family also gives her huge hope. King Charles has said that they are very lucky to have her as a beloved member of the royal family."

Prince William and Kate Middleton embracing each other with their backs turned to the camera

The Prince and Princess of Wales have grown closer than ever during her ordeal. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK)

"She continues to work on her ‘Shaping Us’ campaign and other sections of her charity work," Chard shared. "She is vocal in using her platform to create positive change."

"The Princess of Wales has been enjoying her family and trying to relax and heal her body," Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, also told Fox News Digital.

A close-up of Kate Middleton looking surprised.

Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen here visiting Kirkgate Market on January 31, 2023, in Leeds, England. The royal's visit coincided with the launch of her new Shaping Us campaign to raise awareness of the unique importance of early childhood. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"The entire family loves sports and being outdoors," said Schofield. "Catherine is thrilled to walk around their estate with the dog and children and enjoy the summer sunshine. When the children are at school, she is seen picking them up and dropping them off along with Prince William. No one bothers them. They are treated normally. The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoy showing up to support their children’s sporting events and cheering the loudest from the stands."

Kate Middleton holding volleyball while playing in a white t-shirt.

Kate Middleton is known for her sporty side, which she shares with her family. (SUZANNE PLUNKETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s unknown when Kate will return to public duties. But many are hoping she will make a special appearance sooner than expected this summer.

Kate Middleton leading her children in a crowd with Prince William following behind

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William in the Royal Box at the start of the Men's Singles Final at The Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club at Wimbledon on July 16th, 2023, in London. (Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

"Her next goal is to rally in order to attend Wimbledon Championships at the All England Law Tennis Club starting July 1," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "As the most avid tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she usually attends in the Royal Box to watch most major matches, later handing out trophies to winners."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

