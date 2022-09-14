Expand / Collapse search
King Charles III
King Charles III frustrated for second time over pen: ‘Can’t bear this bloody thing’

King Charles III ascended the British throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
King Charles III appeared frustrated with a leaky pen while signing a visitor's book in Northern Ireland.

As King Charles III steps up to the British throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the heir appeared frustrated with a leaky pen while carrying out his royal duties. 

While visiting the royal residence of Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland Tuesday, King Charles III lost his temper over a leaking pen when signing a book.

"Oh God, I hate this," the royal monarch angrily remarked after using the dysfunctional pen.

In the video, King Charles III realizes the pen was not working properly, then storms out of his seat and reaches into his pocket for a handkerchief to clean the ink from his hands. 

PRINCE HARRY AND PRINCE WILLIAM, KING CHARLES REUNITE TO WALK TOGETHER BEHIND QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S COFFIN

Queen Consort Camilla, 75, took the leaky pen away from her husband and said, "Oh look, it’s going everywhere," as she brushed her hands from the broken pen. 

Britain's King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London.

Britain's King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP)

The staff rushed to help out the royal couple, as Camilla reached for another pen to continue signing the book. 

"I can’t bear this bloody thing," King Charles III said as he lost his temper. 

Britain's King Charles III, center, and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday Sept. 12, 2022.

Britain's King Charles III, center, and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday Sept. 12, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool via AP)

"I do, I hate this stinking pen," he continued to rage and furiously left the room shortly after.  

King Charles III signed the visitor’s book at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast during his visit to North Ireland. 

King Charles III signed the visitor’s book at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast during his visit to North Ireland.  (Photo by NIALL CARSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The reigning monarch had another pen-related viral moment three days earlier.

King Charles III furiously signaled for aides to clear the desk before he signed the Accession Proclamation – a document marking his official ascension to the throne of the British Commonwealth.

The objects that he wanted taken out of the way appeared to be a pen box and an inkwell. 

Charles ascended the throne after Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history and the second longest-reigning monarch in the history of the world.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

