King Charles III frustrated for second time over pen: ‘Can’t bear this bloody thing’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As King Charles III steps up to the British throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the heir appeared frustrated with a leaky pen while carrying out his royal duties.

While visiting the royal residence of Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland Tuesday, King Charles III lost his temper over a leaking pen when signing a book.

"Oh God, I hate this," the royal monarch angrily remarked after using the dysfunctional pen.

In the video, King Charles III realizes the pen was not working properly, then storms out of his seat and reaches into his pocket for a handkerchief to clean the ink from his hands.

PRINCE HARRY AND PRINCE WILLIAM, KING CHARLES REUNITE TO WALK TOGETHER BEHIND QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S COFFIN

Queen Consort Camilla, 75, took the leaky pen away from her husband and said, "Oh look, it’s going everywhere," as she brushed her hands from the broken pen.

The staff rushed to help out the royal couple, as Camilla reached for another pen to continue signing the book.

"I can’t bear this bloody thing," King Charles III said as he lost his temper.

"I do, I hate this stinking pen," he continued to rage and furiously left the room shortly after.

The reigning monarch had another pen-related viral moment three days earlier.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

King Charles III furiously signaled for aides to clear the desk before he signed the Accession Proclamation – a document marking his official ascension to the throne of the British Commonwealth.

The objects that he wanted taken out of the way appeared to be a pen box and an inkwell.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charles ascended the throne after Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history and the second longest-reigning monarch in the history of the world.