Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

British Royals
Published

Prince Harry and Prince William, King Charles reunite to walk together behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

Harry and William walked side by side, behind King Charles III

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
close
The King and members of the royal family accompany Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to the Palace of Westminster Video

The King and members of the royal family accompany Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to the Palace of Westminster

The King and members of the royal family accompany Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to the Palace of Westminster.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry, Prince William and King Charles III have once again reunited.

The "Fab 4" reunited once again on Wednesday during the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II.

The "Fab 4" reunited once again on Wednesday during the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II. (Getty Images)

The royal trio were photographed walking behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during the funeral procession to the Palace of Westminster.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S COFFIN TO LEAVE BUCKINGHAM PALACE BEFORE LYING IN STATE AT WESTMINSTER HALL

Prince Harry was notably not in his military uniform for the event.

Harry and William walked a somber path nearly 25 years ago, during the funeral procession for their late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry and William walked a somber path nearly 25 years ago, during the funeral procession for their late mother, Princess Diana. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images | )

Harry and William walked a somber path nearly 25 years ago, during the funeral procession for their late mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry is seen emotional on Wednesday at the funeral procession, accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is seen emotional on Wednesday at the funeral procession, accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kate Middleton is seen in the car to Westminster Hall

Kate Middleton is seen in the car to Westminster Hall (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle also left Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall. Markle and Middleton were seen in two separate cars.

The queen's coffin will lie in state for four days at Westminster Hall until the state funeral on Sept. 19.

Meghan Markle is seen pictured on her way to Westminster Hall.

Meghan Markle is seen pictured on her way to Westminster Hall. (Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Prince William walked behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral procession.

Prince Harry and Prince William walked behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral procession. (Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Prince William are seen in 1997 walking in the procession for the funeral of their late mother Princess Diana.

Prince Harry and Prince William are seen in 1997 walking in the procession for the funeral of their late mother Princess Diana. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Will Mendelson is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

Trending