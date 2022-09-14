Prince Harry and Prince William, King Charles reunite to walk together behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry, Prince William and King Charles III have once again reunited.

The royal trio were photographed walking behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during the funeral procession to the Palace of Westminster.

Prince Harry was notably not in his military uniform for the event.

Harry and William walked a somber path nearly 25 years ago, during the funeral procession for their late mother, Princess Diana.

Meanwhile, the Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle also left Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall. Markle and Middleton were seen in two separate cars.

The queen's coffin will lie in state for four days at Westminster Hall until the state funeral on Sept. 19.