King Charles III arrives to massive crowd outside Buckingham Palace following Queen Elizabeth's death

King Charles III arrived to Buckingham Palace on Friday to a massive crowd following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, were first spotted Friday as they left Balmoral Castle to travel to London to prepare for Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Elizabeth's death came hours after doctors put her under medical supervision over health concerns.

King Charles III is expected to give his first address as king on Friday.

King Charles III got out of the car at Buckingham Palace to greet well-wishers and look at some of the huge pile of floral tributes left to honor his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Some called "Thank you Charles" and "Well done, Charlie!" as he shook hands with the crowd. Several shouted "God save the King!"

A few broke into a rendition of Britain’s national anthem, which is now titled "God Save the King."

Prince Harry has also been spotted in Windsor after returning from Balmoral Castle. He flew out of the Aberdeen Airport. The longest-reigning monarch's funeral is expected to be held within 10 days of her death.

Prince Harry rushed to join Prince William and other members of the royal family who traveled to Balmoral Castle on Thursday after doctors became "concerned" for Queen Elizabeth's health. However, he did not make it to Her Majesty's side before her death was announced to the public.

The royal family announced mourning and condolences arrangements for Queen Elizabeth II on Friday. A period of Royal Mourning will be observed from now until seven days after Queen Elizabeth's funeral, per King Charles III.

"Royal Mourning will be observed by Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties," a statement from the royal family said.

Flags at royal residences were half-masted yesterday and will remain so until the final day of Royal Mourning.

Guidance on where to place floral tributes was also given.

Queen Elizabeth II was preceded in death by her husband, Prince Philip, who spent more than seven decades supporting the queen.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Britain’s longest-serving consort, died in April 2021 at age 99. Elizabeth and Philip were married for more than 70 years and had four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

When she died, Elizabeth was the most widely traveled British head of state and the longest-married British monarch. She had ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, becoming a much-loved and respected figure during her decades-long reign. She reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6, 2022, celebrating with the Platinum Jubilee in June to mark the occasion.

