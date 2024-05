Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

King Charles III gave Prince William a military title that was once linked to Prince Harry, in a controversial move Monday.

His Majesty bestowed the honor of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William in a ceremony held at the Army Aviation Centre. The title made Prince William the commander of Prince Harry's former Army Air Corps regiment. Before Prince Harry stepped down from his royal duties, many believed the title would be given to the Duke of Sussex due to the time he served with the Army Air Corps in Afghanistan.

The ceremony happened days after a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that Prince Harry wouldn't meet with King Charles while in London due to the king's packed schedule.

"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

KING CHARLES GIVES PRINCE HARRY ‘SLAP IN THE FACE’ WITH ANNOUNCEMENT AFTER REFUSING TO SEE HIS SON: EXPERT

"The Duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

After his short visit to the U.K., Harry and Meghan Markle spent several days touring Nigeria.

The combination of King Charles choosing not to see Prince Harry while he was in London and the military honor given to the Prince of Wales was a "calculated" and "cruel snub," a royal expert told Fox News Digital.

"If there were any doubts that Harry is dead to his father and brother, then this one-two punch from King Charles should dispel them once and for all," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," said. "By announcing that he was too busy to see Harry, even though the two men are just two miles apart, and then officially giving Harry's colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps title to William – one of the honorary military titles Harry cherished most – the king is slamming the door in Harry's face."

"This was a calculated, even cruel snub," Andersen added. "Under other circumstances, I would have chalked it up to the fatal tone-deafness that the palace is so famous for. But the king could easily have carved out time to see Harry, and the announcement giving Harry's old title to William didn't have to happen just as Harry arrived in London. This was all very deliberate and very petty – and very personal."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Prince Harry has seemingly made an effort to see his cancer-stricken father. Shortly after Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced in February, Prince Harry flew over 5,000 miles to visit his ailing father.

However, Prince Harry's trip to England at that time was short, according to royal experts.

"He was there for 24 hours, he saw his father for 45 minutes, he flew – and announced to the press – after the king’s statement was released, even though we later heard that he was told beforehand, and he didn’t see his sister-in-law or nieces and nephews even though they are also dealing with a traumatic health recovery," Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital at the time. "It’s hard to view it as anything other than an image saver for Harry. And that pains me, because I was really hoping this was the news he needed to wake him up and fix it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Harry spent time with His Majesty at Clarence House, but did not meet with his brother, Prince William.

"I spoke to him," Prince Harry later told "Good Morning America" about his meeting with King Charles. "I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could."

"Look, I love my family," he added. "The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Ashley Papa contributed to this report.