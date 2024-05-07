Prince Harry won't meet with King Charles during trip to UK for Invictus Games anniversary

Prince Harry is currently in the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but he will not be meeting with his father, King Charles III, during his visit.

"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme," a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told Fox News Digital.

"The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

King Charles recently returned to public duties amid his cancer battle. Fox News Digital has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

Shortly after Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced in February, Prince Harry flew over 5,000 miles to visit his ailing father.

However, Prince Harry's trip to England at that time was short, according to royal experts.

"He was there for 24 hours, he saw his father for 45 minutes, he flew – and announced to the press – after the king’s statement was released, even though we later heard that he was told beforehand, and he didn’t see his sister-in-law or nieces and nephews even though they are also dealing with a traumatic health recovery," Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital at the time. "It’s hard to view it as anything other than an image saver for Harry. And that pains me, because I was really hoping this was the news he needed to wake him up and fix it."

Harry spent time with His Majesty at Clarence House, but did not meet with his brother, Prince William.

"I spoke to him," Prince Harry later told "Good Morning America" about his meeting with King Charles. "I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could."

"Look, I love my family," he added. "The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

The Duke of Sussex will attend multiple events while in London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

On Tuesday, Harry was part of an onstage panel during The Invictus Games Foundation Conversation titled "Realising a Global Community" at the Honourable Artillery Company.

He will also attend a service at St. Paul's Cathedral, People magazine reported.

While the duke was busy with the Invictus Games event, King Charles held an audience with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji. A garden party will be held at Buckingham Palace on May 8.

