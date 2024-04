Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

King Charles is well enough to return to work while he continues to battle cancer.

The British monarch is set to resume his public-facing duties next week, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace obtained by Fox News Digital. The news comes after the monarch took a three-month break following his cancer diagnosis.

On Tuesday, the 75-year-old and his wife, Queen Camilla, will visit a cancer treatment center, the palace announced. The couple will meet with both patients and medical professionals there.

"This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead," the palace revealed.

Another upcoming event is scheduled for June, when Charles and Camilla will host the Emperor and Empress of Japan for a state visit.

"As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year," the statement concluded.

A spokesperson for the palace explained to Fox News Digital that while Charles is well enough to resume his duties, he's still receiving treatment for his cancer.

"His Majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties. Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery," the palace said.

"His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise," said a spokesperson.

The palace added that it's "too early to say" how long the king's treatment may continue, "but His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about The King’s continued recovery."

Going forward, plans will be made for Charles' engagements with advisement from his doctors, "with appropriate adaptations made where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery."

The announcement came days after the king gave his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton a new historic title.

On Tuesday, the monarch appointed the Princess of Wales a Royal Companion of the Order of the Companions of Honour. The mother of three is the first member of the royal family to ever be appointed to the Companions of Honour. It recognizes accomplishments in art, science, medicine and public service. It is also one of the most distinguished royal appointments.

Charles held that same order when he was the Prince of Wales from 1974 to 2022.

Middleton’s latest royal title is being seen as a sign of support from the king as they both battle cancer.

Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer and is undergoing treatment, Buckingham Palace announced in February. A "separate issue of concern" was identified during Charles' "benign prostate enlargement" procedure at the London Clinic.

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement at the time.

Less than 18 months into his reign, the monarch suspended public engagements. He continued with state business and didn't hand over his constitutional roles as head of state.

The palace added that the king "has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

In a video shared in March, the Princess of Wales revealed that she, too, is battling a form of cancer, and has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.

Charles became king in September 2022 when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.

The Princess of Wales, 42, is still taking a break from royal duties as she recovers. Her husband, Prince William, who is heir to the throne, took time off to look after their three children. The eldest son of the king has since resumed royal duties.