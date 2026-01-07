King Charles will avoid Prince Harry during UK trip over fears private talks could leak: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s unlikely Prince Harry will see his father, King Charles, when he returns to his home country.

The 41-year-old will be in the U.K. for a few days later this month for a court case related to his legal claim against Associated Newspapers, People magazine reported.

According to the outlet, several high-profile figures, including Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and Jude Law's ex-wife Sadie Frost, are suing the publisher of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday for alleged illegal information gathering. Associated Newspapers has "vigorously" denied the allegations, the BBC reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to Archewell for comment. People magazine noted that Harry's upcoming trial opening has been provisionally scheduled for Jan. 19.

"It’s important to note that King Charles does not regularly communicate with Harry," Kinsey Schofield, host of YouTube's "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," claimed to Fox News Digital.

"The royal family views him as untrustworthy and a liability, largely due to concerns that private conversations will quickly find their way into the press. This is especially sensitive given that the king’s cancer treatment is considered a deeply private matter."

Charles, who typically takes a break from public duties in January, will "almost certainly" be in Scotland when his younger son is in town, The Telegraph reported. Royal sources told the outlet that the 77-year-old has "no wish to be linked to any court proceedings."

"Prince Harry is accustomed to a life built on conflict," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. "He has sued the Mail on Sunday and much more, to the embarrassment of his father. He still maintains that he has been stitched up by the establishment. It’s a no-brainer, and safe to say, that King Charles will not be seeing Prince Harry."

In September, Harry reunited with his father for the first time in 18 months. The father of two had a private tea with the monarch at Clarence House, Fox News Digital learned. The Telegraph reported that the meeting lasted 50 minutes and was considered a major step toward reconciliation in the midst of an ongoing family rift. The outlet also noted that the relationship thawed at the time.

The Guardian reported that the king and his heir, Prince William, are gearing up to visit the U.S. separately this year. Charles’s visit would likely take place in April, while William will touch down later in the year during the World Cup.

The visits also aim to revitalize a trade deal agreement with President Trump, the outlet shared. Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

Multiple U.K. outlets claimed that Harry was hopeful he would see his father as part of reconciliation efforts. However, several royal experts told Fox News Digital that such a meeting is not in the cards.

"Emotional distractions aren’t likely to be part of this trip, aiming to help the U.K. economically, let alone the fact that Harry can’t be trusted," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital.

"Nor does the family want a media circus with the optics regarding family disputes overshadowing such important state business," she pointed out.

"Security and logistics for any royal visit to a private home would be complicated, hence being extremely rare. And Prince William having anything to do with his wayward brother is far more unlikely. He’s far less sentimental than his father and is known to act with his head, not his heart. He is also more focused on the long-term viability and stability of the monarchy."

"Prince William and his wife Princess Catherine are no longer in contact with Harry and Meghan Markle," said Schofield. "Their focus remains firmly on their own family and responsibilities."

Chard said reports suggesting that Harry hopes for a reunion in America raise more questions than they answer.

"Allegedly, Prince Harry is ruminating about his father, King Charles, visiting him and his family at their Montecito home," said Chard.

"It isn’t clear who has planted this story seed. However, it goes hand-in-hand with King Charles and Prince William heading to the States. Plus, there is non-stop chatter about the Sussex children and a security victory for Harry, paving the way for a possible reunion."

"Of course, King Charles would love a relationship with his grandchildren," said Chard. "However, he will not mix official business, his professional role as monarch, with Prince Harry’s warped narrative."

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and his wife stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. They cited the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace as the reasons for their exit.

Since settling in the wealthy coastal city of Montecito, the couple aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s 2023 memoir, "Spare," which exposed embarrassing details about the House of Windsor, worsened his relationship with the royals.

Sources close to Harry told People magazine that Charles wouldn’t respond to his phone calls or letters. Experts previously told Fox News Digital that William and Harry were not on speaking terms.

In October, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex denied reports that the prince’s meeting with his father left him feeling like an "official visitor." A statement sent to People magazine read: "The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son."

Fordwich claimed that the monarch was "saddened" after Harry appeared to accuse palace insiders of sabotaging peace talks.

"Prince Harry’s counterproductive statement definitely caused disappointment for King Charles III, who was rather surprised and saddened," Fordwich claimed at the time. "It overall makes future peace talks harder and reaffirms Prince William’s skepticism."

In May, Harry told the BBC that he wanted to reconcile with his family.

"I would love reconciliation with my family," he said at the time. "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don’t know how much longer my father has."

Harry admitted that "some members of my family will never forgive me" for writing his memoir. He went on to say, "It would be nice to have that reconciliation part now. If they don't want that, that's entirely up to them."

Schofield insisted that when it comes to initiating peace talks, the ball is in Harry’s court.

"It would be wildly unrealistic for Harry to expect his father to travel to Montecito to see him," she explained. "Particularly, if reports are accurate, that RAVEC has reassessed Harry’s security and determined he would receive automatic protection upon entering the U.K. If that’s the case, then the responsibility to visit clearly lies with Harry and Meghan."

"If Harry fails to use this revised security status to immediately plan a visit with his children to see his father, it will raise questions about the sincerity of his security campaign and his BBC interview performance," she added.

The Times of London previously reported Harry has not spoken to his father since their reunion in September and is not in contact with the Prince and Princess of Wales. A source in London called suggestions that Harry and his father are on speaking terms "laughable."

Harry has repeatedly said that he’s unable to bring his family to the U.K. without security because it isn’t safe.