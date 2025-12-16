Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face slim path to reconciling with their ailing fathers, heal family feud: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple experts doubt Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chances of reconciling with their ailing fathers as family tensions intensify.

"Meghan and her father will never reconcile," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed to Fox News Digital. "It's reported, though not confirmed, that she has said so by letter.

"Her family sounds appalling. Her half-sister was behind the staged paparazzi photographs, which led to a rift with her father, who has also widely criticized her in the media. That has certainly led to a complete breakdown in their relationship."

"Her relationship with her father — a tragedy for both of them — is nothing short of a mess," Fitzwilliams added.

Fitzwilliams’ comments followed a report in The Times of London suggesting it’s unlikely the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will mend their "deeply damaged" relationships with their ailing fathers.

Thomas Markle, a former Hollywood lighting director who has reportedly undergone a left-leg amputation, recently told The Mail on Sunday he doesn’t want to die estranged from his daughter. On Dec. 12, King Charles III said an early diagnosis and treatment will allow doctors to reduce his cancer therapy in the new year.

According to the outlet, there is "little hope" that a letter Meghan wrote to her father will lead to a meeting — or even a phone call. She also hasn’t sent a photograph of her children, whom he’s never met.

Harry will not spend Christmas with the royal family. The outlet reported he has not spoken to his father since their reunion in September and is not in contact with Prince William and Kate Middleton. A source in London called suggestions that Harry and his father are on speaking terms "laughable."

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Fox News Digital that the report was "entirely speculative."

"We wouldn’t comment on the Duke or Duchess’s relationship with their family," the rep added.

Thomas and Meghan have been estranged since she married the British prince in 2018. People magazine reported that Meghan tried to reach her father during his health crisis, but her calls and emails didn’t get through. The 81-year-old is currently hospitalized in the Philippines after emergency surgery.

The Mail on Sunday claimed Meghan didn’t have his phone number and that he "never uses email." People magazine reported that Meghan called several hospitals in an effort to locate him.

The Mail on Sunday noted that Thomas first shared news of his health condition with its reporter, not his children. Thomas Markle Jr. told the U.K. outlet that a blood clot in his father's thigh cut off circulation to his leg, leading to surgery.

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and the former American actress stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. They went on to air their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s 2023 memoir, "Spare," which reveals personal details about the royal family, further strained relations.

In September, Harry and his father reunited for the first time in 18 months. In May, Harry told the BBC he was ready to reconcile, saying, "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don’t know how much longer my father has."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that the wounds are too deep and fresh for any peace talks to occur on either side, especially during the holidays.

"I don’t anticipate any proper reconciliation with either of their sick fathers, given the massive rift in both instances," said Fordwich.

"The meeting between the king and Harry was more about constitutional duty and fatherly decency — at least from the king’s side," she continued. "Even within royal households, there are differing views among courtiers, but there is unanimity regarding the Sussexes causing stress among all. Therefore, family relationships will remain fragile, at best."

"From the royal perspective, it’s all about preserving the future of the monarchy and stability," said Fordwich. "Duty always wins above all else. Both have their incentives, but trust is a huge issue."

"I do not believe Meghan Markle has any genuine interest in repairing her relationship with her father," Kinsey Schofield, host of YouTube’s "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," told Fox News Digital.

"Harry’s recent moves do little to suggest a sincere desire for royal reintegration. His appearance on Stephen Colbert’s show felt like an embarrassing bid for viral attention that risked creating diplomatic discomfort with President Trump. It’s also worth remembering that Colbert previously fueled infidelity rumors about the Prince of Wales during a period when the Princess of Wales was privately undergoing cancer treatment."

"More recently, Harry made lighthearted remarks at his family’s expense while addressing the British American Business Council’s Christmas luncheon," Schofield continued.

"None of this aligns with someone serious about reconciliation with his family. At best, it shows a lack of judgment. Ultimately, I think Harry is seeking greater exposure in the U.K. because it allows him to present himself internationally as a working royal."

The Times of London reported that Meghan wasn’t willing to speak to her father on the phone, fearing the conversation would be leaked to the tabloids. She chose to write a letter, which is considered more protected under U.K. privacy laws.

"Meghan has been seriously hurt by her father over the years," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

He added that the 44-year-old has kept herself at "a safe distance where he cannot complicate her life even further with his dalliances over revealing his often-changing perceptions of his daughter."

"He is obviously not easy to live with," Turner said. "Now with his amputation, it makes life more difficult still for Meghan — torn between her natural desire to help her father and, at the same time, not trusting him. She is protecting herself from the harm she felt she suffered in the past."

The Times report also revealed that Harry’s hopes of reconciling with his father, who is battling cancer, were damaged by a misguided accusation that the monarch’s aides leaked details of their meeting in an effort to "sabotage" the relationship.

Fordwich previously claimed to Fox News Digital that Charles was "rather surprised and saddened" by the news, while The Times reported that friends of the king were "disappointed."

Reports in Britain have claimed that "Project Thaw" was underway at the palace — a plan by aides to bring Charles, 77, and Harry, 41, back together. But royal experts who spoke to Fox News Digital said they weren’t buying it.

"‘Project Thaw’ sounds like an ayahuasca hallucination," Schofield said. "Launching peace talks would be a never-ending headache for the royal family. The late queen was unequivocal that there could be no half-in, half-out arrangement for the Sussexes. If the king is intent on safeguarding the monarchy’s authority, he will uphold that principle."

"There isn’t any official ‘Project Thaw,’" Fordwich said. "It’s more of a media term — more about damage management."

The royal experts all agreed on one thing — Meghan and Harry have each other.