Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face slim path to reconciling with their ailing fathers, heal family feud: experts

Multiple royal experts doubt chances as King Charles continues cancer treatment and Thomas Markle recovers from leg amputation

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Prince William’s mistrust of Meghan Markle stalls peace with Prince Harry: author Video

Prince William’s mistrust of Meghan Markle stalls peace with Prince Harry: author

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of "My Mother and I," explains why the feud between the royal brothers remains unresolved five years on.

Multiple experts doubt Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chances of reconciling with their ailing fathers as family tensions intensify.

"Meghan and her father will never reconcile," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed to Fox News Digital. "It's reported, though not confirmed, that she has said so by letter.

"Her family sounds appalling. Her half-sister was behind the staged paparazzi photographs, which led to a rift with her father, who has also widely criticized her in the media. That has certainly led to a complete breakdown in their relationship."

King Charles talking sternly as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince William listen inside mass.

From left: Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, listen to King Charles speak during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 11, 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their royal exit the following year. (Richard Pohle/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"Her relationship with her father — a tragedy for both of them — is nothing short of a mess," Fitzwilliams added.

Fitzwilliams’ comments followed a report in The Times of London suggesting it’s unlikely the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will mend their "deeply damaged" relationships with their ailing fathers.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greeting a guest as King Charles walks on.

King Charles, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Christmas church service on Dec. 25, 2017, in King's Lynn, England. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Thomas Markle, a former Hollywood lighting director who has reportedly undergone a left-leg amputation, recently told The Mail on Sunday he doesn’t want to die estranged from his daughter. On Dec. 12, King Charles III said an early diagnosis and treatment will allow doctors to reduce his cancer therapy in the new year.

Prince William’s mistrust of Meghan Markle stalls peace with Prince Harry: author Video

According to the outlet, there is "little hope" that a letter Meghan wrote to her father will lead to a meeting — or even a phone call. She also hasn’t sent a photograph of her children, whom he’s never met.

Harry will not spend Christmas with the royal family. The outlet reported he has not spoken to his father since their reunion in September and is not in contact with Prince William and Kate Middleton. A source in London called suggestions that Harry and his father are on speaking terms "laughable."

Prince Harry and Prince William looking at each other in matching suits

Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that Prince Harry and Prince William are not on speaking terms. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Fox News Digital that the report was "entirely speculative."

Prince Harry wearing a blue suit and Meghan Markle wearing a green dress as they walk together outdoors.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020. They soon left for California. (Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)

"We wouldn’t comment on the Duke or Duchess’s relationship with their family," the rep added.

Thomas and Meghan have been estranged since she married the British prince in 2018. People magazine reported that Meghan tried to reach her father during his health crisis, but her calls and emails didn’t get through. The 81-year-old is currently hospitalized in the Philippines after emergency surgery.

Meghan Markle smiles

Fox News Digital learned that Meghan Markle's letter to her father, Thomas Markle, was delivered. (Mat Hayward/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

The Mail on Sunday claimed Meghan didn’t have his phone number and that he "never uses email." People magazine reported that Meghan called several hospitals in an effort to locate him.

Thomas Markle wearing a light blue shirt as he sits by the beach.

Thomas Markle is still hospitalized in the Philippines recovering from a serious medical emergency. (Backgrid)

The Mail on Sunday noted that Thomas first shared news of his health condition with its reporter, not his children. Thomas Markle Jr. told the U.K. outlet that a blood clot in his father's thigh cut off circulation to his leg, leading to surgery.

Fox News Digital previously reached out to Thomas Markle Jr. for comment.

Meghan Markle looks at Prince Harry as King Charles, in a royal red military suit, looks on from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen here with King Charles during Trooping the Colour on June 9, 2019, in London. Meghan and Harry are now raising their two young children in Montecito. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and the former American actress stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. They went on to air their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s 2023 memoir, "Spare," which reveals personal details about the royal family, further strained relations.

Prince Harry's book 'Spare' on display at a store

In "Spare," Prince Harry detailed his struggles with royal life. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket)

In September, Harry and his father reunited for the first time in 18 months. In May, Harry told the BBC he was ready to reconcile, saying, "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don’t know how much longer my father has."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that the wounds are too deep and fresh for any peace talks to occur on either side, especially during the holidays.

Prince Harry in a suit speaking at a podium looking serious.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore," Prince Harry told the BBC in May. "I don’t know how much longer my father has." (AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I don’t anticipate any proper reconciliation with either of their sick fathers, given the massive rift in both instances," said Fordwich.

King Charles inside a car on a rainy day.

King Charles III is seen arriving at Clarence House on Sept. 10, 2025, in London. The monarch had a private tea with his son, Prince Harry. (Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

"The meeting between the king and Harry was more about constitutional duty and fatherly decency — at least from the king’s side," she continued. "Even within royal households, there are differing views among courtiers, but there is unanimity regarding the Sussexes causing stress among all. Therefore, family relationships will remain fragile, at best."

"From the royal perspective, it’s all about preserving the future of the monarchy and stability," said Fordwich. "Duty always wins above all else. Both have their incentives, but trust is a huge issue."

Oprah interviews Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle spoke about the tumultuous relationship she has with her father during her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. (Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

"I do not believe Meghan Markle has any genuine interest in repairing her relationship with her father," Kinsey Schofield, host of YouTube’s "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," told Fox News Digital.

Prince Harry holds Meghan Markle's hand as they walk down the stairs at George's Chapel where they just got married at Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle has been estranged from her father since she married Prince Harry in 2018. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)

"Harry’s recent moves do little to suggest a sincere desire for royal reintegration. His appearance on Stephen Colbert’s show felt like an embarrassing bid for viral attention that risked creating diplomatic discomfort with President Trump. It’s also worth remembering that Colbert previously fueled infidelity rumors about the Prince of Wales during a period when the Princess of Wales was privately undergoing cancer treatment."

"More recently, Harry made lighthearted remarks at his family’s expense while addressing the British American Business Council’s Christmas luncheon," Schofield continued. 

Stephen Colbert and Prince Harry acting out a wintry skit on set.

Stephen Colbert and guest Prince Harry during the Dec. 3, 2025, show. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS News via Getty Images)

"None of this aligns with someone serious about reconciliation with his family. At best, it shows a lack of judgment. Ultimately, I think Harry is seeking greater exposure in the U.K. because it allows him to present himself internationally as a working royal."

A close-up of Meghan Markle in white walking in front of photographers.

Meghan Markle is seen here attending the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4, 2025, in Paris. (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga)

The Times of London reported that Meghan wasn’t willing to speak to her father on the phone, fearing the conversation would be leaked to the tabloids. She chose to write a letter, which is considered more protected under U.K. privacy laws.

"Meghan has been seriously hurt by her father over the years," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. 

He added that the 44-year-old has kept herself at "a safe distance where he cannot complicate her life even further with his dalliances over revealing his often-changing perceptions of his daughter."

A close-up of Meghan Markle smiling with diamonds

Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in California. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

"He is obviously not easy to live with," Turner said. "Now with his amputation, it makes life more difficult still for Meghan — torn between her natural desire to help her father and, at the same time, not trusting him. She is protecting herself from the harm she felt she suffered in the past."

Charles was there to celebrate when Prince Harry was promoted to Captain in 2011.

Charles was there to celebrate when Prince Harry was promoted to Captain in 2011. (Richard Dawson/MoD via Getty Images)

The Times report also revealed that Harry’s hopes of reconciling with his father, who is battling cancer, were damaged by a misguided accusation that the monarch’s aides leaked details of their meeting in an effort to "sabotage" the relationship.

Fordwich previously claimed to Fox News Digital that Charles was "rather surprised and saddened" by the news, while The Times reported that friends of the king were "disappointed."

Prince Harry in blue suit outside royal court

Prince Harry is said to be missing his friends across the pond. (Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

Reports in Britain have claimed that "Project Thaw" was underway at the palace — a plan by aides to bring Charles, 77, and Harry, 41, back together. But royal experts who spoke to Fox News Digital said they weren’t buying it.

Prince Harry looking somber in a black suit as he stands behind King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Prince Harry, King Charles and Queen Camilla attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Sept. 19, 2022 in London. England's longest-reigning monarch died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son Charles. (Bryn Colton/Getty Images)

"‘Project Thaw’ sounds like an ayahuasca hallucination," Schofield said. "Launching peace talks would be a never-ending headache for the royal family. The late queen was unequivocal that there could be no half-in, half-out arrangement for the Sussexes. If the king is intent on safeguarding the monarchy’s authority, he will uphold that principle."

"There isn’t any official ‘Project Thaw,’" Fordwich said. "It’s more of a media term — more about damage management."

The royal experts all agreed on one thing — Meghan and Harry have each other.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

