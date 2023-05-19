Kim Zolciak's heated divorce: Reality star wants former NFL pro ex drug tested over safety concerns for kids

Kim Zolciak filed a petition on Tuesday to have her estranged husband Kroy Biermann drug tested due to concerns over the safety of her children.

The court documents, obtained by Fox News Digital, claim Zolciak has seen Biermann "smoking marijuana" and now the reality TV star has "serious concerns" for the wellbeing of the kids.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star insists that Biermann, who filed for divorce on May 5, be subjected to a "five-panel hair follicle drug screening."

Biermann is seeking "temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody" of their four minor children: Kroy, 11; Kash, 10; and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. The former Atlanta Falcons defensive end also adopted Zolciak's adult daughters from a previous relationship, Ariana and Brielle Zolciak-Biermann.

Meanwhile, Zolciak seeks to be awarded "temporary and permanent primary physical and joint legal custody of the minor children" in addition to "temporary permanent child support" from Biermann.

Documents obtained by Fox News Digital revealed the former NFL player filed a divorce petition in Atlanta on the grounds that "the marriage is irretrievably broken."

Zolciak later filed her own petition. Biermann has since filed a motion to have the separate divorce petitions consolidated.

According to People magazine, citing two sources, the couple's split was reportedly largely due to their ongoing financial problems.

In addition to their marital woes, Zolciak and Biermann owe the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes from 2013, 2017 and 2018, according to separate documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

In his divorce petition, Biermann claims "the parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations , during the course of this marriage," and he is seeking an "equitable division of same."

"No statement will be issued," Zolciak's representative previously told Fox News Digital about the divorce. Fox News Digital has reached out to Zolciak's rep regarding the unpaid taxes.

Zolciak previously starred on "RHOA" before finding her future husband through the show and her co-star, Shereé Whitfield.

The couple married in grand fashion, with a spinoff show highlighting their November 2011 nuptials, then received their own family-focused program based on their rowdy antics, "Don't Be Tardy."

