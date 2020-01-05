Kim Zolciak's daughter Brielle Biermann reveals she dissolved her lip injections

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter Brielle Biermann revealed that she dissolved her lip fillers after years of sporting the pouty-faced look.

The 22-year-old “Don’t Be Tardy” star, who previously revealed that she began getting her lips plumped at age 18, noted on her Instagram Story Saturday that she chose to dissolve her injections for the first time since.

“Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon,” she wrote over an image of herself looking off to the side. “2020 new year new me!”

The reality star noted that she thinks her face will be “black n blue for a few days,” as a result. She also shared some photos of herself when she was a teenager to help fans get a clear picture of her facial transformation since she started getting lip fillers.

“I know y’all know these lips ain’t the vibe,” she captioned another photo of herself at “16 or 17.”

Brielle shared a third image of herself when she was younger along with a collection of face-palm emojis.

She previously explained to People that she was desperate to start injecting her lips as early as age 14 after noticing that her friends' lips seemed bigger than hers.

“All my friends had beautiful, full lips,” she explained at the time. “Like my best friend Elizabeth. I was like, you b----, I want lips that look like yours… Since I was 14 I was like, I have to have my lips done right when I turn 18. If I could’ve done it sooner I would’ve and I don’t regret it. I don’t think I’ve gone overboard like people claim.”

Her mother, Kim, added: “Brielle was very insecure about her lips, I heard about it FOREVER. And when she turned 18, she was like, I’m doing it. And I was like, well, I’m going to take you to the best, I’m not going to let you go to somebody who’s not good. So I did take her and I got a lot of heat for that, but it’s like, she’s going to do it anyway.”

Brielle has faced a myriad of negative comments over the years. As Page Six notes, in 2018 she fired back at a commenter who put down her look saying: “BRUH. my lips do NOT look good in photos i f---ing get it i’m really over y’all saying this as if i’ve never seen/heard it!”