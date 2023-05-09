Kim Zolciak and ex-NFL pro husband Kroy Biermann file for divorce amid reported financial troubles

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are divorcing after 11 years of marriage.

Documents obtained by Fox News Digital revealed the former NFL player filed a divorce petition May 5 in Atlanta "on the ground that the marriage is irretrievably broken."

Zolciak filed her own petition the same day.

In his petition, Biermann claims "the parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations, during the course of this marriage," and he is seeking an "equitable division of same."

"No statement will be issued," Zolciak's representative told Fox News Digital.

Biermann is also seeking "temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody" of their four minor children: Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

The former Atlanta Falcons defensive end adopted Zolciak's adult daughters from a previous relationship, Ariana and Brielle Zolciak-Biermann.

Kim seeks to be awarded "temporary and permanent primary physical and joint legal custody of the minor children" in addition to "temporary permanent child support" from Kroy.

She petitioned the court to restore her maiden name to Kimberleigh Marie Zolciak.

He also requested to be "awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence" in Alpharetta, Georgia, after Kim vacates the premises.

Situated on the 18th hole at the Manor Golf & Country Club, the massive estate was featured throughout her Bravo spinoff, "Don't Be Tardy," which ran for eight seasons until it was canceled in 2020.

In February, it was reported Zolciak and Biermann’s extravagant Georgia mansion was in foreclosure and set to go up for public auction in March allegedly due to Kim and Kroy defaulting on a $1.65 million loan they took out in 2012 against the property. However, the foreclosure auction was later canceled.

The reality television star previously responded to rumors that her mansion was in foreclosure in November 2022 and expressed that she’ll "leave when she wants to."

"If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real," she told her followers at the time.

An unpaid Fulton County tax lien shows an outstanding $15,000 balance.

According to People magazine, citing two sources, the couple's split was reportedly largely due to their ongoing financial problems.

In his divorce filing, Kroy also acknowledged "he brought certain separate property to the marriage and seeks an award of same."

Sticking to a trend of speaking through social media, Kroy's Instagram bio alluded to trouble in paradise.

"Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. My ring Meant a Thing, you can Google Me & see I wasn't Tardy for that Party," he wrote on Instagram for his 352,000 followers.

Zolciak previously starred on "RHOA" before finding her future husband through the show and her co-star, Shereé Whitfield.

The couple married in grand fashion with a spinoff show highlighting their November 2011 nuptials, then received their own family-focused program based on their rowdy antics, "Don't Be Tardy."