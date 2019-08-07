Kim Zolciak-Biermann on strong relationship with husband Kroy: We 'put our marriage first'

Kim Zolciak-Biermann doesn't need a reason to celebrate her marriage to former Atlanta Falcons player, Kroy Biermann.

The "Don't Be Tardy" star, 41, took a moment to share a sweet message to Kroy, 33, on Instagram on Tuesday while sharing pictures from their Turks and Caicos vacation.

"My [love]...before we leave the beach we believe in releasing all negativity, worry, doubt and confusion," the former "Housewife" captioned a picture of the couple overlooking the ocean.

'DON'T BE TARDY' STAR KIM ZOLCIAK-BIERMANN'S KIDS ARE 'SO GROSSED OUT' BY PDA WITH HUSBAND KROY

"Instead we fill our hearts with love, passion, peace, and joy," she wrote. "We believe if our marriage is strong our children will be even stronger. We also put our marriage first above all else."

She concluded: "I love loving you @kroybiermann and I’m incredibly thankful for you. (All these pics were from our last day in Turks) because the 4 days prior were spent in the ocean sea bobbin it."

KIM ZOLCIAK-BIERMANN POSES COMPLETELY NUDE, SLAMS BODY-SHAMING INSTAGRAM TROLLS

The 41-year-old star posted another PDA-packed post from their vacation days earlier.

Kim and Kroy tied the knot in 2011 and together they share Brielle, 22, and Arianna, 17, from Kim's previous relationship, and sons, Kroy Jr., 8, Kash, 6, Kane, 5, and daughter Kaia, 5.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She told Fox News in February that their kids are often "grossed out" but their parents' constant PDA.

"They’re so grossed out!" Zolciak-Biermann admitted. "They’re like, ‘Gross!’ They kind of joke around about it, but they also respect the fact that we do love each other so much and we do have a great marriage."