Kim Zolciak-Biermann celebrates 42nd birthday with sizzling pink bikini pic

Kim Zolciak-Biermann celebrated her 42nd birthday by showing off her impeccable bikini body.

The "Don't Be Tardy" star turned 42 on Tuesday and while she says she's finding it hard to believe her age, she's "so thankful" for the love she was shown.

The mother of six oozed sex appeal in a celebratory snap shared to her Instagram where she's donning a teeny-tiny pink bikini in front of her pool.

"Thank you ALL for the birthday wishes! I can't believe today I'm 42!! Like holy s--t...that use to be sooo old ot me when I was in my 20's now I know it's young AF," she captioned the photo. "I'm so thankful to see another year, to spend this time with my incredible husband, 6 wonderful children, my amazing friends, and so many others that bless my life everyday."

The reality star admitted her last year around the sun "hasn't been an easy one" and was "so ready" to bid farewell to 2019. However, she said she's also "incredibly thankful" for 2019 and announced she's kicking off her 42nd year with her first-ever swimwear line.

The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member's new swimwear line is called Salty K Swim and it will be available on June 1. She said her dream of creating swimwear comes from her love of the ocean.

"I love the ocean so much that I want my children, my grandchildren and future generations to enjoy it as much as we do now so when creating 'Salty K' my fabrics were important to me. They are sustainability sourced and ethically produced," she explained, noting that her tags are made from recycled paper.

Aside from the birthday wishes, Zolciak-Biermann also received a ton of praise for her killer bikini body on Tuesday, with one fan writing that she doesn't "look a day over 25."

Others called her a "hot mama" and admitted they wanted to get their hands on the exact pink string bikini she modeled off in the post.