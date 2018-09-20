Kim Zolciak shares post breast reduction surgery photo on social media

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has a new look!

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star revealed on her Instagram Story on Wednesday that she had undergone breast reduction surgery. Thanking Dr. Leonard Hochstein, the 40-year-old reality star shared a makeup-free photo of herself, laying down and resting after the procedure.

"Part of the itty bitty titty committee," the Don't Be Tardy star wrote on the photo.

In July, the mother of three revealed on her "House of Kim" podcast that she wanted to downsize her breast implants, and asked her Instagram followers to assist her in choosing the perfect cup size.

"I obviously have implants. I have the largest implants they actually make, but it doesn't look that big on my body because of just the way I’m built," she said at the time. "But, I'm thinking about actually getting my boobs reduced."

Zolciak also explained how after she undergoes the procedure, she hopes it will be easier to shop for clothes.

"I’m thinking like a C, a full C. I have to have all my clothes altered. I have to buy a size 6 in everything when I could wear a size 2 in tops because of my boobs and then have everything altered," she explained. "So it’d be nice to just be able to wear something. They’re perky because I had a lift, so it’s not really that, it’s just the weight of them."

