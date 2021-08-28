Expand / Collapse search
Kim Kardashian shares unseen photos of her in wedding dress at Kanye's 'Donda' listening event amid divorce

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star filed for divorce from the rapper in February

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Kim Kardashian shared a handful of photos from Kanye West's fourth "Donda" listening event on social media Saturday morning.

The 40-year-old reality TV star shared multiple photos from moments throughout Thursday night including one of her walking down the "aisle" in a dress from Balenciaga's Fall 2021 Haute Couture collection.

Other photos shared by the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star included one of West's recreated childhood home, the couple's eight-year-old daughter North on stage with West and another of West, Kardashian and their five-year-old son Saint.

Kardashian appeared to "re-marry" West on stage during the listening event, despite having filed for divorce from the rapper in February.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The divorce comes nearly two months after rumors emerged of troubles within the marriage. Sources close to the situation, however, report that the divorce is amicable and that Kardashian is seeking joint custody of the couple’s four kids.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The divorce comes nearly two months after rumors emerged of troubles within the marriage. Sources close to the situation, however, report that the divorce is amicable and that Kardashian is seeking joint custody of the couple’s four kids. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The fake wedding to West was supposed to demonstrate "this more holistic sense of love as a healing force" instead of the couple reuniting, a source told People magazine in a report published Friday.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February after reports surfaced claiming the two had separated.

Kardashian addressed the divorce during a "Keeping up with the Kardashians" reunion in June.

"I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision," Kardashian told host Andy Cohen at the time.

Kardashian and West have been spotted together since the reality star filed for divorce. Recently the two were seen grabbing lunch together and before that Kardashian attended one of West's listening events for his upcoming album "Donda."

