Kim Kardashian shares unseen photos of her in wedding dress at Kanye's 'Donda' listening event amid divorce

Kim Kardashian shared a handful of photos from Kanye West's fourth "Donda" listening event on social media Saturday morning.

The 40-year-old reality TV star shared multiple photos from moments throughout Thursday night including one of her walking down the "aisle" in a dress from Balenciaga's Fall 2021 Haute Couture collection.

Other photos shared by the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star included one of West's recreated childhood home, the couple's eight-year-old daughter North on stage with West and another of West, Kardashian and their five-year-old son Saint.

Kardashian appeared to "re-marry" West on stage during the listening event, despite having filed for divorce from the rapper in February.

KANYE WEST FILES DOCS REQUESTING TO CHANGE HIS NAME TO YE

The fake wedding to West was supposed to demonstrate "this more holistic sense of love as a healing force" instead of the couple reuniting, a source told People magazine in a report published Friday.

Kardashian addressed the divorce during a "Keeping up with the Kardashians" reunion in June.

"I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision," Kardashian told host Andy Cohen at the time.

