Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kanye West
Published

Kanye West filed docs requesting to change name to Ye

The 'Power' rapper did not submit a proposed middle or last name

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Aug. 24 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Aug. 24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Kanye West is looking to shorten his name.

Born Kanye Omari West, the 44-year-old rap icon filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, formally requesting to change his name to Ye – a nickname he's gone by for years.

No middle or last name was included in his proposed moniker.

The documents, dated Aug. 11 but not entered into the court system until Tuesday, cite "personal reasons" for the change. A rep for West did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

KANYE WEST AND IRINA SHAYK CALLED IT QUITS: REPORT

Rapper Kanye West has filed a request to change his name to Ye. (Associated Press)

Rapper Kanye West has filed a request to change his name to Ye. (Associated Press)

A judge must approve of the change before it becomes official.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kanye's desire to change his name was first acknowledged in a 2018 tweet from the "Power" rapper, saying, "the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE."

KIM KARDASHIAN SAYS EX KANYE WEST 'TAUGHT ME SO MUCH' ABOUT SELF CONFIDENCE

Similarly, "Ye" is the title of his 2018 album.

He has said in interviews that, along with being a shortening of his first name he likes, that it's a word used throughout the Bible.

Kanye West has used the nickname ‘Ye’ for several years. No middle or last name was included in his requested new name. (Associated Press)

Kanye West has used the nickname ‘Ye’ for several years. No middle or last name was included in his requested new name. (Associated Press)

West is in the middle of a divorce with Kim Kardashian West, who did not ask that her last name be changed back to just Kardashian when she filed to split from him in February. The couple's four children also have his last name.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His forthcoming album "Donda" is scheduled for release this month. Over the last several weeks, he's hosted a number of listening parties to promote the music.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Trending