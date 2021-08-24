Kanye West filed docs requesting to change name to Ye

Kanye West is looking to shorten his name.

Born Kanye Omari West, the 44-year-old rap icon filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, formally requesting to change his name to Ye – a nickname he's gone by for years.

No middle or last name was included in his proposed moniker.

The documents, dated Aug. 11 but not entered into the court system until Tuesday, cite "personal reasons" for the change. A rep for West did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

A judge must approve of the change before it becomes official.

Kanye's desire to change his name was first acknowledged in a 2018 tweet from the "Power" rapper, saying, "the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE."

Similarly, "Ye" is the title of his 2018 album.

He has said in interviews that, along with being a shortening of his first name he likes, that it's a word used throughout the Bible.

West is in the middle of a divorce with Kim Kardashian West, who did not ask that her last name be changed back to just Kardashian when she filed to split from him in February. The couple's four children also have his last name.

His forthcoming album "Donda" is scheduled for release this month. Over the last several weeks, he's hosted a number of listening parties to promote the music.

The Associated Press contributed to this report