Kim Kardashian sliced off fingertip, called it ‘more painful than childbirth’

Kim Kardashian described the pain she felt when she sliced off the tip of a finger as "more painful than childbirth."

In a teaser clip for the July 18, 2024, episode of "The Kardashians," the reality star visits a doctor's office.

She slowly removes a splint to reveal the bloody tip — or lack thereof — of her middle finger.

"Oh, it looks great," the doctor quips.

"You think that looks great?" the Skims founder responded.

"The, like, tip broke off," Kardashian says in the clip as a photo of her X-ray is displayed on screen.

"It was, like, more painful than childbirth."

In the brief clip, Kardashian didn't go into any more detail about how the accident happened, but fans have been pondering the injury several months.

In March, when she and son Saint West attended a Los Angeles Lakers game together, she was photographed with two bandages wrapped around her middle and pointer fingers.

Also in March, Kardashian did an Instagram reel for her skin care company Skkn by Kim, revealing the products she kept inside her bag, which included an interesting array of items, such as a hair clip, lip products, gum, sunglasses and a digital camera.

For most of the video, she used her non-injured hand to display the products.

At the end of the clip, Kardashian briefly spoke about her injury when she mentioned the bandage she had in her bag.

"I've been loving this look lately. It's very stylish," Kardashian said in the clip while she displayed her two heavily bandaged fingers.

"I hurt myself guys," she added, before pretending to use her wrapped fingers to apply makeup. "I sacrificed my fingers for some beauty."