Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson pack on the PDA on Instagram

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not holding back the PDA.

The "Skims" founder, 41, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night to post a series of videos with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28.

In the first video, Kardashian and the "Saturday Night Live" alum used a devil-horn Instagram filter as they stuck their tongues out for the camera. Davidson then leaned in and gave Kardashian a kiss as she laughed for the camera.

Davidson debuted his new bleached-blonde hairstyle to match his girlfriend’s latest hair transformation.

KIM KARDASHIAN ENDORSES RICK CARUSO FOR LOS ANGELES MAYOR: ‘I BELIEVE IN HIM’

In the second video, the couple made the video black and white as they took turns sticking their tongues out for the camera. In the final video, Davidson hugs Kardashian as she smiles for the video.

Kardashian is still sporting her blonde locks, which she dyed for the Met Gala 2022. Davidson and Kardashian took the red carpet as Kardashian wore an archived Marilyn Monroe dress.

Over the weekend, pictures of Davidson’s blonde hair sparked conversation of whether the comedian will be featured in a future "Skims" campaign with Kardashian.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lately, the couple has been putting their relationship on display. In April, Kardashian and Davidson made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner.

Davidson then supported his girlfriend at Hulu’s premiere of "The Kardashians" this month.

Kardashian and Davidson first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted at Knott’s Scary Farm in October, shortly after they shared a kiss during a "Saturday Night Live" skit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kardashian filed from divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 and since then, the reality tv star has been declared legally single. Kardashian and West share four children together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3.