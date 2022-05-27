Kim Kardashian endorses Rick Caruso for Los Angeles Mayor: ‘I believe in him’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian is getting political.

On Friday, the reality star shared with her 313 million Instagram followers that she is endorsing candidate Rick Caruso for Los Angeles mayor.

"I recently met with Rick Caruso, who is running for mayor in Los Angeles, and I don’t typically endorse anyone in politics," she said in an Instagram story video. "When it comes to my hometown and there’s people that can really make a difference, I think that he really can help with the crime in our city, which is such a big issue."

"Also, the homeless issue. It's such a problem, and I think that, with him, he can offer a better path to a better life for people that are homeless in California and Los Angeles," Kardashian said of Caruso. "I really believe in what he stands for, and I was super inspired by him and I really believe in him."

Kardashian then shared that "Rick Caruso is my choice" and urged her followers to go out and "use their power" to vote.

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, took to Instagram Wednesday to endorse Caruso too.

"Thanks for coming by the office, Rick, and for telling me all about your plans for LA!" she captioned a picture with the mayoral candidate. "I’ve known Rick Caruso for a long time. He is an amazing father, businessman and philanthropist and has a great love for Los Angeles.

"I love this city and I want to see it thrive! I support Rick Caruso as he runs for Mayor of Los Angeles. There is no better choice!"

There are nine candidates running in the primary election. Karen Bass, Joe Buscaino, Kevin de Leon, Mike Feuer, Craig Greiwe, Alex Gruenenfelder Smith, Ramit Varma, Gina Viola and Mel Wilson are also running.

Eric Garcetti is the current mayor of Los Angeles and has held the office since 2013. The 2022 primary election in Los Angeles is June 7.