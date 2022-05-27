Expand / Collapse search
Kardashians
Published

Kim Kardashian endorses Rick Caruso for Los Angeles Mayor: ‘I believe in him’

The reality star shared a video to her Instagram story Friday saying she’s ‘inspired’ by Rick Caruso

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Kim Kardashian is getting political. 

On Friday, the reality star shared with her 313 million Instagram followers that she is endorsing candidate Rick Caruso for Los Angeles mayor. 

"I recently met with Rick Caruso, who is running for mayor in Los Angeles, and I don’t typically endorse anyone in politics," she said in an Instagram story video. "When it comes to my hometown and there’s people that can really make a difference, I think that he really can help with the crime in our city, which is such a big issue." 

Kim Kardashian shared with her 313 million Instagram followers that she will be voting for Rick Caruso for Los Angeles mayor.

Kim Kardashian shared with her 313 million Instagram followers that she will be voting for Rick Caruso for Los Angeles mayor. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)

"Also, the homeless issue. It's such a problem, and I think that, with him, he can offer a better path to a better life for people that are homeless in California and Los Angeles," Kardashian said of Caruso. "I really believe in what he stands for, and I was super inspired by him and I really believe in him."

Kardashian then shared that "Rick Caruso is my choice" and urged her followers to go out and "use their power" to vote.

Rick Caruso, chair of the USC board of trustees, is running for mayor of Los Angeles. The primary election is June 7.

Rick Caruso, chair of the USC board of trustees, is running for mayor of Los Angeles. The primary election is June 7. (Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, took to Instagram Wednesday to endorse Caruso too.

"Thanks for coming by the office, Rick, and for telling me all about your plans for LA!" she captioned a picture with the mayoral candidate. "I’ve known Rick Caruso for a long time. He is an amazing father, businessman and philanthropist and has a great love for Los Angeles.

"I love this city and I want to see it thrive! I support Rick Caruso as he runs for Mayor of Los Angeles. There is no better choice!"

Kris Jenner shared an image to Instagram endorsing Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles.

Kris Jenner shared an image to Instagram endorsing Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

There are nine candidates running in the primary election. Karen Bass, Joe Buscaino, Kevin de Leon, Mike Feuer, Craig Greiwe, Alex Gruenenfelder Smith, Ramit Varma, Gina Viola and Mel Wilson are also running.

Eric Garcetti is the current mayor of Los Angeles and has held the office since 2013. The 2022 primary election in Los Angeles is June 7. 

