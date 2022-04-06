Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson spotted hanging out with her and Kanye West's daughter North

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appear to have taken a big step in their relationship.

New video footage shows the "Saturday Night Live" star spending time with North West, Kanye West and Kardashian's oldest child. This is the first time Davidson has been photographed with one of Kardashian's children.

TMZ obtained video of the 28-year-old having some fun with North. According to the report, the pair were hanging out in Scott Disick's neighborhood and Davidson and North, 8, are seen driving around in a pink eletric MOKE car.

Kardashian's boyfriend interacted with North for 30 minutes on Sunday night, the same night as the Grammys, the outlet reports.

INSIDE PETE DAVIDSON, KIM KARDASHIAN’S SWANKY ROMANCE

It's unclear if Kardashian has also introduced Davidson to her three younger children – Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Evidence of Davidson's hangout with North was released just days after it was reported that "The King of Staten Island" actor introduced Kardashian to his grandparents while the pair were in his native New York.

What's more, Kardashian gushes about Davidson in the upcoming Kardashians sit-down interview with Robin Roberts airing on April 6.

"How serious is it?" Roberts asks the star about her new relationship with Davidson in a teaser clip released Tuesday.

KANYE WEST TELLS KIM KARDASHIAN HE IS ‘GOING AWAY TO GET HELP’ AMID PUBLIC SOCIAL MEDIA FALLOUT: REPORT

"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," Kardashian says. "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Meanwhile, concerns have grown for Kardashian's ex, West, who has been flying under the radar since being banned from Instagram last month.

Following months during which the Yeezy boss had been publicly addressing his divorce proceedings and co-parenting arrangement with his estranged wife in interviews and on social media, West recently told the mother of his children that he is "going away to get help," according to reports.

"For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better," a source close to the Kardashians relayed to Page Six.

The insider said it remains to be seen whether West, 44, is planning to check into a treatment center or if he is simply removing himself from the public limelight and social channels.

The reported step back comes in the wake of a recent Instagram ban in which the social media platform suspended West for 24 hours last month after he allegedly violated Meta’s policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More recently, the "DONDA" emcee was removed as a performer from Sunday's Grammy Awards due to his "concerning online behavior," a representative for West confirmed.

In February, Kardashian claimed in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital that West's social media posts had caused her "emotional distress."

Kardashian was seemingly referencing the multiple posts West published on Instagram attacking the reality TV star's new boyfriend, among other people, including her mother Kris Jenner's boyfriend , Corey Gamble. At one point, West declared Davidson will "never meet" his kids.

In since-deleted screenshots of text messages between West and Davidson, the "Saturday Night Live" star said, "Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He continued: "Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f---ing lucky that she’s your kids mom," Davidson added. "I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f--- up."

Last week, Kardashian announced she will be rebranding her KKW Fragrance line to have a new name and website amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with West.

And new reports claim West is no longer at performing at Coachella.