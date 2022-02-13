Kanye West goes on Instagram rant about Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kanye West took to Instagram on Sunday to air out his issues with Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

West, 44, shared a photo of Davidson and Kardashian holding hands on his Instagram page.

"Look at this d--khead," Kanye captioned the screenshot. "I wonder if Instagram gonna shut down my page for dissing Hilary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend."

"Thank you to all my fans for having my back," he captioned a later post. "And you can google the Hilary thing. I’m not making this s--t up."

West later claimed his rant wasn't about Davidson, who he referred to as "Skete."

"This ain’t about Skete," West wrote. "It’s about selling y’all a narrative. Skete just playing his part in Frozen 3, except it’s not in the theaters. This time it’s on Dailey [sic] Mail. Tell Bob [Iger] and the entire Disney staff you wasted your money on Star Wars and Marvel because even though it makes you money, you will never control the high schools. No one’s ever heard a Machine Gun Kelly song, Bob."

West, who made a surprise appearance in McDonald's Super Bowl commercial on Sunday, also shared a screenshot of a text message from Davidson where the comedian said he hopes to meet Kardashian and West's children one day and expressed how hoped they could "all be friends."

"No, you will never meet my children," West captioned the post.

West and Kardashian share four children together; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Representatives for West and Kardashian did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

The rapper has been feuding with multiple celebrities on social media in recent days. West specifically called out Billie Eilish and Kid Cudi. West accused Eilish of shading Travis Scott by making comments after helping a fan at her concert.

Eilish responded to West in the comments section of his post : "Literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan."

West called out Kid Cudi and claimed the rapper wouldn't be featured on his upcoming album for being friends with Kardashian's boyfriend Davidson.

Kardashian and Davidson first sparked romance rumors in October. Kardashian filed for divorce from estranged husband West in February 2021.

West also shared on Sunday that he was attending Super Bowl 2022.

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.