Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian visits White House, will fight for criminal justice and learn with 'every administration'

Kardashian met with Vice President Kamala Harris and four of President Biden's pardon recipients

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Jimmy Reacts To Kim Kardashian Being Named One Of GQ's 'Men Of The Year' On 'The Ingraham Angle' Video

Jimmy Reacts To Kim Kardashian Being Named One Of GQ's 'Men Of The Year' On 'The Ingraham Angle'

Jimmy Failla joins ‘The Ingraham Angle’ to share his thoughts on reality star Kim Kardashian being included in GQ's Men of the Year magazine.

Kim Kardashian is committed to her advocacy work no matter who's in the Oval Office.

Kardashian and four of President Biden's pardon recipients met with Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday afternoon for a discussion about their lives after incarceration and how Second Chance policies have benefited them and their businesses. 

The reality star began her short speech by thanking the second in command. 

"I just wanted to start off by thanking you, Madam Vice President, for hosting this event today. And just for your deep commitment to Second Chances," she said. "I want to thank President Biden for all the commutations and the pardons that are happening."

KIM KARDASHIAN ON WORKING WITH TRUMP ON ALICE JOHNSON CASE: I CHOSE 'HER OVER MY REPUTATION'

Kim Kardashian in a black suit sits around a table with Vice President Kamala Harris in a light mauve suit

Kim Kardashian emphasized she was honored to continue to fight for criminal justice reform in a discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris.  (White House YouTube)

Kardashian then emphasized it was a privilege for her to return to the White House just as she had during the Trump administration, although she did not reference him by name.

"I am super honored to be here to hear your stories today, and I think it's so important to share them and amplify them, because there's so many people that are in your position that can use the inspiration," she said.

"I'm so honored to be here to continue this fight and to learn more every day, every visit, every administration. I'm just here to help and to spread the word."

Kim Kardashian sits with Kamala Harris around a table with 4 pardon recipients

Four people who had recently been pardoned by President Biden also joined the conversation. (White House YouTube)

Later in the conversation, Kardashian expressed that "some of the smartest individuals" she's met have been previously incarcerated. 

"To see the changes that are happening to make their reentry easier, I think is gonna be life-changing … especially with the small business loans.

"I used to think, ‘Well, the goal is just to get out.’ Right? And then everything's all good, and then everything is just perfect. I was so naive to think that was all that was needed.

Kim Kardashian laughs as a pardon recipient tells his story and Kamala Harris sits at the table

Kim Kardashian admitted she was previously "naive" about prison time and release. (White House YouTube)

"And to just know that there are people that are dedicated and committed to changing that and to helping people really start their businesses, create a real life for themselves, is just inspiring and what pushes me to want to continue to do the work that I do."

Kardashian has been an advocate for criminal justice reform for several years, having met with former President Trump on multiple occasions during his time in office to discuss similar topics.

Kim Kardashian looks concentrated behind the table as she sits with reason pardon recipients and VP Kamala Harris (not pictured)

Kim Kardashian listened as each pardon recipient told their stories. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

During her first visit in 2018, Kardashian was accompanied by Alice Marie Johnson, a woman sentenced to life in prison for a nonviolent drug charge. Kardashian championed Johnson while Johnson was imprisoned, fiercely advocating for clemency. Trump ultimately pardoned Johnson, and Kardashian felt inspired to enroll in law school.

Alice Marie Johnson in a red dress smiles next to Kim Kardashian in a two piece grey set

Kim Kardashian rallied for Alice Marie Johnson's release before President Trump pardoned her. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for ABA)

Kardashian received immense backlash for meeting with the president, but the two continued to work together. In 2019, Kardashian delivered a speech emphasizing the importance of providing former inmates with opportunities to be successful and get jobs once released. 

Kim Kardashian in a dark teal suit stands behind the podium at the White House with former President Trump in a dark suit and red tie standing to her left

Kim Kardashian spoke at the White House in June 2019 on the importance of giving former prisoners opportunities in the workforce. (Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"The one thing that I just realized that needed so much support that I'm happy to help and be supportive when I can, was the reentry of people coming home and seeing the lack of support that really existed. Whether it's housing or the amount of letters that I get with people just needing transportation to job interviews.

"These people want to work. They want the best outcome, and I'm so happy to be here today amongst people that want the same thing and that really believe in supporting their reentry."

Kim Kardashian talks with her hands behind the podium at the White House with former President Trump looking on

Kim Kardashian visited the White House twice during Trump's administration. (Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Since their final meeting in 2020, their relationship has reportedly soured, according to Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian in a light pink dress with a spike at the top stuns on the Oscars Vanity Fair red carpet

A White House official confirmed with Fox News Digital that Kardashian, along with pardon recipients, would meet with Vice President Harris for a roundtable discussion. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't think he likes me very much. But I'm OK," Kardashian said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" days ago. "I think he did amazing stuff with prison reform and let a lot of people out and signed an amazing bill, The First Step Act, and so that's what I'll focus on."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending