Kim Kardashian visits White House, will fight for criminal justice and learn with 'every administration'

Kim Kardashian is committed to her advocacy work no matter who's in the Oval Office.

Kardashian and four of President Biden's pardon recipients met with Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday afternoon for a discussion about their lives after incarceration and how Second Chance policies have benefited them and their businesses.

The reality star began her short speech by thanking the second in command.

"I just wanted to start off by thanking you, Madam Vice President, for hosting this event today. And just for your deep commitment to Second Chances," she said. "I want to thank President Biden for all the commutations and the pardons that are happening."

Kardashian then emphasized it was a privilege for her to return to the White House just as she had during the Trump administration, although she did not reference him by name.

"I am super honored to be here to hear your stories today, and I think it's so important to share them and amplify them, because there's so many people that are in your position that can use the inspiration," she said.

"I'm so honored to be here to continue this fight and to learn more every day, every visit, every administration. I'm just here to help and to spread the word."

Later in the conversation, Kardashian expressed that "some of the smartest individuals" she's met have been previously incarcerated.

"To see the changes that are happening to make their reentry easier, I think is gonna be life-changing … especially with the small business loans.

"I used to think, ‘Well, the goal is just to get out.’ Right? And then everything's all good, and then everything is just perfect. I was so naive to think that was all that was needed.

"And to just know that there are people that are dedicated and committed to changing that and to helping people really start their businesses, create a real life for themselves, is just inspiring and what pushes me to want to continue to do the work that I do."

Kardashian has been an advocate for criminal justice reform for several years, having met with former President Trump on multiple occasions during his time in office to discuss similar topics.

During her first visit in 2018, Kardashian was accompanied by Alice Marie Johnson, a woman sentenced to life in prison for a nonviolent drug charge. Kardashian championed Johnson while Johnson was imprisoned, fiercely advocating for clemency. Trump ultimately pardoned Johnson, and Kardashian felt inspired to enroll in law school.

Kardashian received immense backlash for meeting with the president, but the two continued to work together. In 2019, Kardashian delivered a speech emphasizing the importance of providing former inmates with opportunities to be successful and get jobs once released.

"The one thing that I just realized that needed so much support that I'm happy to help and be supportive when I can, was the reentry of people coming home and seeing the lack of support that really existed. Whether it's housing or the amount of letters that I get with people just needing transportation to job interviews.

"These people want to work. They want the best outcome, and I'm so happy to be here today amongst people that want the same thing and that really believe in supporting their reentry."

Since their final meeting in 2020, their relationship has reportedly soured, according to Kardashian.

"I don't think he likes me very much. But I'm OK," Kardashian said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" days ago. "I think he did amazing stuff with prison reform and let a lot of people out and signed an amazing bill, The First Step Act, and so that's what I'll focus on."