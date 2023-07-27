Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kardashians
Published

Kylie Jenner admits to getting plastic surgery months before becoming pregnant with first child

Jenner confirmed rumors that she'd had surgery done to her breasts

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi dresses up as mom for Halloween: 'I can't handle this' Video

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi dresses up as mom for Halloween: 'I can't handle this'

Check out Kylie Jenner's daughter’s Halloween costume

Kylie Jenner is finally coming clean about her cosmetic surgeries, after denying fan speculation for years.

"I got my breasts done before Stormi," she disclosed in the latest episode of the "The Kardashians." Jenner admitted that she had the procedure done at 19, the year before she gave birth to her first child with rapper Travis Scott, daughter Stormi, 5. 

"Not thinking I'd have a child, when I was 20. Like, they were still healing. And I had beautiful breasts… just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, I obviously never got them done to begin with," she told her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, getting emotional.

KYLIE JENNER FACES BACKLASH FOR CONTROVERSIAL LION HEAD DRESS

Kylie Jenner in a cut-out red dress at the 2023 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner shared regret over getting her breasts done. (Sean Zanni/Getty Images)

"I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children," she added, before explaining she would personally do things differently. 

"Obviously I have a daughter, too. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19." 

Jenner has previously admonished reports she had breast augmentation surgery, having only recently admitted to getting facial fillers on her family's reality show.

Kylie Jenner in a striped dress smiles in front of Sugar Factory

Kylie Jenner posed for a picture in 2017 prior to giving birth to her first child and likely before she had any procedure to her breasts. (Steven Lawton/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She's the most beautiful thing ever," the Kylie Cosmetics founder said of her daughter. 

"I want to be like the best mom and best example for her… I wish I could like, be her, and do it all differently. ‘Cause I wouldn’t touch anything."

Kylie Jenner in a black dress with a bow on the top

Kylie Jenner admitted she wishes she had never changed anything about her body. (Robert Smith/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jenner, who also shares son Aire, 1 with Scott, explained in an earlier episode that a common misconception about her was that she had had an abundance of work done.

"One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was like this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face. Which is false. I've only gotten fillers. And I feel like I don't want that to be a part of my story. I will always want everyone to just love themselves." 

On this season of their show, Jenner, who is the younger sister of the Kardashian sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé as well as Kendall Jenner, has broached a larger conversation about the beauty standards the famous family has set.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending