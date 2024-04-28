Britney Spears claims there's 'no justice' after settling legal battle with estranged dad: 'My family hurt me'

Britney Spears appeared to break her silence on the recent legal saga with her estranged father, Jamie Spears.

In a since-deleted topless photo shared on social media, Spears first discussed receiving acupuncture for nerve damage in her back before criticizing family members just days after finally settling the controversial conservatorship case in which her dad essentially controlled her financial and personal matters for 13 years.

The court-order successfully ended on Nov. 12, 2021, but an outstanding dispute over Jamie's request for Spears to pay his legal fees ended Friday. Details surrounding the case were not made public.

"My family hurt me!!! There has been no justice and probably never will be!!!" Spears wrote on Instagram Sunday. "The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing!!!"

She added, "The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!! I am so lucky to be here!!!"

Spears, 42, alluded to the fact that she still hasn't had a conversation with her mother or father for safety reasons.

"It’s funny ‘cus till this very day I haven’t told them face to face!!! I text through IG but I honestly believe it will not be so safe if I ever did go face to face so," she wrote.

"The child in me knows they would be destroyed and that’s basically it!!! I do miss my home in Louisiana and I wish I could visit but they took everything!!!"

The "Piece of Me" singer reached a settlement in her legal battle with her estranged father on Friday, nearly two years after Spears was granted freedom from the conservatorship.

"It has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect, and defend Britney Spears," her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"Although the conservatorship was terminated in November, 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete. As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter."

He added, "Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored."

In addition to being estranged from her father, Britney's relationship with her mother Lynne has been strained. Last year, she wrote on Instagram that her mother showed up at her door after three years,, and despite not being able to communicate in "an extremely long time," she was hopeful that "time heals all wounds."

The "Stronger" singer is celebrating her freedom now, too. She is in the process of divorcing estranged husband Sam Asghari nearly nine months after he filed for divorce.