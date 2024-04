Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian drew inspiration from Beyoncé's latest country album, "Cowboy Carter," posting a series of photos of herself posing in a brown snake skin bikini and cowboy hat.

In addition to the country-themed outfit, Kardashian referenced the album's first single in her caption, writing "This ain’t Texas…it’s Turks," revealing she's vacationing with her family in Turks & Caicos.

Heather Graham

"Celebrating spring south of the border," actress Heather Graham captioned her recent Instagram post, featuring a series of photos of her on the beach or in the pool while vacationing in Mexico.

In one photo, Graham is wearing a white bikini while walking on the beach, and in the next few, she is wearing a brown swimsuit as she enjoys a dip in the pool. In the next photo, the "Boogie Nights" star is wearing a black bikini, as she poses on a dock leading to the beach.

"Drop dead gorgeous," one fan commented, while another wrote "Suspended in time. Good on ya HG." A third follower commented, "Wow you get more sexy with age."

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger posted a series of photos of herself lounging by the pool in a tropical location on Instagram.

In the series of photos, the Pussycat Dolls singer can be seen meditating in a two-piece blue bikini, and also in the pool's hot tub.

Many fans were quick to congratulate the singer on her well-deserved break, while others couldn't help but let her know how much they miss seeing her as a judge each week on "The Masked Singer."

"She’s recharging her spirit. Welcome home sissy," one fan wrote in the comments, while another said "Work hard, relax hard." A third fan commented, "Love you girl!! You are missed on Mask [sic] Singer !! Hope you’re enjoying your life !! God bless."

Courtney Stodden

Courtney Stodden took advantage of the warmer weather, taking the opportunity to pose on the beach in her bikini.

In the photos, Stodden can be seen wearing a red bikini, with strings tied around her stomach, and cheeky bottoms, which she zoomed in on in one of the photos.

"Thank you for not using a million filters and showing a real beautiful female body. Much appreciated," one follower wrote, while another added, "I adore how real these pictures are, and you're absolutely gorgeous as ever."