'Austin Powers' star Heather Graham explains why she dates outside Hollywood

"Austin Powers" actress Heather Graham is spicing up her Instagram timeline after a romantic Italian trip with snowboarder John de Neufville.

Graham, 53, took to Instagram on Sunday to share some snaps from their trip and included a picture of herself wading in the water in a black bikini.

"Italian Getaway," she captioned the post with a few Italian-inspired emojis. Graham concluded with "#amalficoast."

Included in the actress's carousel of images was a photo of herself eating ice cream, diving into the crystal clear water in the Amalfi Coast and a few selfies with Neufville, 47.

HEATHER GRAHAM FEELS ‘FREE’ WITH HER DECISION TO NOT HAVE KIDS

The couple's getaway comes after she revealed to People magazine that she does not want to date anyone in Hollywood.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"Of course, you want someone to understand your crazy schedule, which is different than a normal job, but I like dating someone who's not in the business," she told the outlet in April.

Graham continued, "It puts it in perspective. Sometimes your job becomes so important to you, and then you realize there's so many other things in life that are happening. It's not all about the movie business."

The "Killing Me Softly" actress has been previously linked to actors Josh Lucas and the late Heath Ledger. Graham and Neufville have been romantically involved since 2022.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She revealed that the athlete views himself as "more of a sports guy," but still finds interest in her career and has watched some of her old films.

"Even the ones that I'm so embarrassed of!" Graham shared. "But he always tells me I was great and that he is really impressed. It's sweet."

Graham also revealed to the outlet that she doesn't feel like she's "missing out" because she doesn't have child and has never been married.

The "Drugstore Cowboy" actress is aware that her decision is not commonly seen in society, but she stands behind it.

"I do feel like as a woman, culturally, you're not allowed to say, 'I didn't want to have kids.' Because it's like, what's wrong with you?," she said. Graham revealed that she views her work as her "little kids."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think we all have different paths," she added. "You just have to embrace the one that you're on. If, somehow, I had had kids, I'm sure that would've been cool. But at the moment, not having kids, I do feel free. And I get a lot of sleep. That is pretty great."

Discussing how her mindset has shifted since she first started her acting career, Graham said in April that she's ready to make her work "secondary."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was super ambitious as a younger person, but my most important goal is to enjoy my life," she explained. "It's so much more fulfilling than trying so hard to be somewhere in your career. Of course, I still am ambitious, but whenever I can really relax and get into a place of gratitude, then I feel like I really can enjoy all the good things in my life, which I have a lot."