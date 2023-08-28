Kim Kardashian and Elizabeth Hurley soak up last days of summer: PHOTOS

Claudia Schiffer's Greek paradise

German model Claudia Schiffer celebrated her 53rd birthday in Greece. She posted a series of photos from her Greek celebration, featuring her in a bikini, standing in front of big balloons which spelled out "happy birthday."

"Celebrating in Greek paradise, featuring a special friend who came to wish me happy birthday," Schiffer wrote, referring to a butterfly which landed on her hand and stayed there for quite a while.

The comments section were full of fans wishing her a happy birthday, with one saying the butterfly landing on her "only shows what a sweetheart [she is]."

Elizabeth Hurley takes St. Tropez

Elizabeth Hurley is living the good life while on vacation in St. Tropez. She posted a reel on Instagram, giving fans snippets of her time in the French Riviera, including one shot of her lounging on the beach in a brown bikini.

In another shot, Hurley can be seen in the backseat of a car posing for a photograph with her good friend and former "The Royals" co-star Joan Collins.

The actress often posts photos of herself at the beach or in the pool, and isn't afraid to show off her toned body. Just last week, the 58-year-old "Austin Powers" star posted a photo of herself floating naked on a watermelon pool float, writing "just floating on a slice of watermelon."

Dua Lipa's cheeky snap

Dua Lipa posted a series of photos of herself wearing barely-there brown shorts, cheekily captioning the photos, "sun bum."

She paired the shorts with a white tank top, many rings and earrings, as well as a small wristwatch.

A fan account commented, saying "your summer outfits are everything," while another wrote "mother is mothering."

The singer also posted in celebration of her song "Dance the Night," reaching number 1 on the U.K. charts. "Dance the Night" was featured in "Barbie," starring Margot Robbie, and has officially become one of the biggest songs of the summer.

In addition to singing one of the movie's most recognizable songs, Lipa also appeared in the movie as "Mermaid Barbie." Her celebratory post featured her dressed in a Barbie-like pink and blue checkered bikini, posing with her Barbie dressed in a similar color scheme. She's also happily holding up her award for having the song reach number 1.

"I’m so grateful to all of you dancing at home with us and for Greta and Mark for trusting me with this task!!!," Lipa previously wrote on Instagram, alongside rehearsal footage of the dance scene in the movie.

Salma Hayek's #goodhairday

"Every now and then, your hair decides to cooperate when you least expect or when you least needed," Salma Hayek captioned her latest Instagram post featuring her standing in the middle of the ocean, wearing a blue one-piece.

The comments section was full of fans commenting on her beauty, with one calling her a "forever dream girl" with another writing she is the "definition of goddess."

Hayek has been posting photos throughout the summer of her enjoying the warm weather at the beach or in the pool. In a previous post, she wrote the ocean "gives [her] a lot of peace," even though "it destroys [her] manicure."

Rita Ora's rocky vacation

Rita Ora is spending the last days of summer relaxing by the beach while sitting on rock formations near the shoreline. The carousel of photos also featured some of the places Ora visited, including the inside of a church.

"Playing it all back," Ora captioned the series of photos.

Fans took to the comments section to shower the singer with compliments, with actress Bella Thorne calling her "stunning," and another fan commenting "SLAY MAMA," along with a fire emoji.

Amal, George Clooney's Italian date night

George and Amal Clooney arrived in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday ahead of the Venice International Film Festival.

The couple has been married since September 2014 after they tied the knot in Italy. The notoriously private couple have since welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella, born in June 2017.

"It was easy, it was the minute she walked in the door, I was just taken by her," Clooney told CBS in November 2020. "And the fun part was, I didn’t know whether she would like me or any of those things. And then she’s this extraordinarily fun, smart, beautiful, great woman and I was just very taken with her, and I started writing her letters."

Victoria Beckham is Mom Spice

Victoria Beckham posted a series of photos of her and her family enjoying the final days of summer vacation. The Beckham clan can be seen having fun on a boat, with some showing David Beckham's dad side as he plays with his sons on the dock.

"Family time is everything," she captioned the post. "Happy weekend, kisses from us all xxxx I love u @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven Miss u @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham xx."

David and Victoria have been together since 1997, and got married in 1999. They have since welcomed four children together, Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper.

Kim Kardashian is glowing

Kim Kardashian is going through some "self reflection" in her recent Instagram post, featuring her wearing a bikini which is seemingly glowing in the dark.

Someone in the comments section poked fun at one of Kardashian's more iconic moments from her reality show, commenting "[you're] shining brighter than the diamond earring you lost in the ocean kimmy."

The reality star paired her neon bikini with big sunglasses, and matching glowing nails.