Meghan Markle’s mom spotted out with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner amid reports duchess could make $1M a post

Meghan Markle’s mom is keeping up with the Kardashians.

On Saturday, Doria Ragland was all smiles as she posed alongside Kim Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner at the This Is About Humanity’s 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles.

In one photo, the 66-year-old appeared between mother and daughter while sporting a sunny, pink and orange paisley dress. Kardashian, 42, wore black as her mother, 67, wore white.

In a separate shot, the yoga instructor was photographed with just Jenner.

"I have heard for years that Kim Kardashian was eager to align herself with Meghan Markle," Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital. "Would Kim K have denied Meghan’s podcast request the way Taylor Swift allegedly did? Big no. The Kardashians absolutely love being described as America’s royal family, and photos with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would only solidify that legacy."

Other big names who attended the event include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez, who was being honored for her support of the organization, The Hollywood Reporter shared. According to the outlet, the Emmy Award-winning journalist donated more than $1 million.

Others on the guest list for the festivities included Henry Winkler and Eva Longoria, People magazine reported.

Ragland’s appearance came amid reports that the Duchess of Sussex is poised to make a social media comeback. Page Six originally reportedly that the former Hollywood actress is returning to Instagram after a three-year hiatus.

Social media expert Eric Schiffer told Fox News Digital that the mother of two could earn big bucks as a royal influencer.

"I see $1 million and more per post for Meghan," said the chairman of Reputation Management. "Many luxury brands focused on women will pay big to align with Meghan's elevated and refined positioning."

Schiffer predicts that the 42-year-old’s return to Instagram "will be no later than Christmas."

"It will be a mix of posts beyond brands tied to her passions," he added.

In February of this year, Schofield said the former "Suits" star is quietly gearing up to relaunch her lifestyle site The Tig. At the time, a spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex didn’t respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Schofield believes plans are still on, which would align with a return to social media.

"Meghan is anxious about the negative attention that some of the couple’s recent projects have received," Schofield claimed. "She really resents the idea of failing in the public eye. Remember the sugary-sweet breakup announcement with Spotify? Days later, the couple was accused of being grifters by a Spotify executive who poked fun at a meeting he had with Prince Harry. That was Meghan’s worst nightmare."

"The duchess will debut the site when she intuitively feels like it’s the right time, but some technical elements are holding up the launch," she alleged. Schofield added that the blog could launch as early as October.

Markle shut down her lifestyle website months after she started dating the British prince in 2017. The site — aimed to share Markle’s personal reflections as well as her passions for food and travel — was created in 2014. Its name is inspired by the Italian wine Tignanello.

Markle became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Harry, 38, in 2018.

In 2019, Markle's business manager filed documents in the U.S. to keep the rights to her site until 2021. This prompted speculation that the duchess was relaunching it. However, a palace spokesperson said at the time that there were "absolutely no plans to relaunch ‘The Tig.’"

"The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the duchess or affiliated with her," the spokesperson added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020. At the time, they cited what they saw as the media’s racist treatment of the duchess and a lack of support from the palace. After moving to California, Markle launched a podcast titled "Archetypes" in 2022, which topped Spotify charts around the world. In December, the couple’s six-part Netflix documentary was released.

On Jan. 10, Harry’s memoir, "Spare," shattered the record for the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time.

"I do think that Doria being photographed with the Kardashians is an example of Meghan’s eagerness to get back into the Hollywood cesspool," said Schofield. "Doria would have gone with Meghan’s permission and was even likely there representing her daughter."

"There’s no doubt that Meghan Markle wants to be a Hollywood power player," Schofield added.

People magazine noted that Ragland’s appearance was not the first time she stepped out this summer without her daughter or son-in-law. In July, the grandmother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet attended a Beverly Hills exhibition by artist Honor Titus.

Many have speculated Markle could return to acting, especially after she was signed by WME in April. The talent agency is led by CEO Ari Emanuel, who has a reputation for his aggressive deal-making skills, making him "one of Hollywood’s most powerful figures," Page Six reported. He inspired the character Ari Gold in HBO’s "Entourage."

The outlet noted that WMC will assume representation of Archewell, the organization run by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

While film and television production, brand partnerships and "overall business-building" will be explored by the duchess and her team, "acting will not be an area of focus," Variety reported.

"I don’t think Meghan wants to act again unless the opportunity was super fun and funky," said Schofield. "I think she is smart to focus on behind-the-scenes work."

In August 2022, Markle teased to The Cut that she was "getting back on Instagram." But later in that same interview, the outlet reported that she was "no longer sure she would actually return to Instagram."

"Harry and Meghan have told us repeatedly through multiple projects that Meghan gave up everything for Harry," Schofield previously told Fox News Digital. "Perhaps this is Meghan trying to reclaim her identity, telling the world that she is more than Harry’s plus one."

The Sussexes are known for leaving the public in suspense. There was much speculation around the dates of their Netflix docuseries and Harry’s memoir. A lifestyle relaunch, if it were to occur, would be no different.

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen also doesn't believe a Hollywood comeback is in Markle's future — unless the price is right.

"I don’t think there’s a world in which you’ll see Meghan going back into acting unless it’s a major, major movie," he previously told Fox News Digital. "I think Meghan’s ambitions for reaching the top now are focused on a different direction. I honestly think she’s much more likely to be playing on a political stage than she is on an acting stage. Unless, of course, maybe Steven Spielberg or Ron Howard offers her a role in some major, major movie, and she’s the big star.

"But I think that will go against where her focus is," Bullen continued. "Everything I’m being told about her is her philanthropy and her political careers. … [Her] political focus is where she wants to be."

Bullen is an award-winning documentarian who has been producing programs about the British royal family for 20 years. He has also worked closely with King Charles III, Harry's father, for about a decade.

He noted that The Tig would be an ideal space for Markle to voice her opinions on her terms. A lifestyle and digital brand would also earn the duchess top dollar.

"The financials behind The Tig are very, very compelling," he explained. "And it also gives her an outlet. [Her] Spotify gig has been canceled. Netflix [isn’t] rushing to commission more documentaries with [the Sussexes]. Where are they getting their voice out? We know they like to control the messaging. So… something similar to The Tig would be a very clever move for them. They control it, they can monetize it, and it can absolutely be around their messaging."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.