Kim Kardashian ditches face mask for sheer braided dress at exclusive London after-party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian turned up the heat and showed off a racy look while attending a glamorous after-party in London Wednesday night.

The reality star, who turned 45 Tuesday, was spotted in a short sheer Dilara Findikoglu dress while leaving an exclusive gathering at the home of photographer Mert Alas following the premiere of her upcoming series, "All’s Fair."

Kardashian's daring dress featured a beige corset-style bodice with black cut-out bra cups made of braided hair and tight cinching around the waist.

The dress was embroidered with black braids, silver beading and crystals that draped around Kardashian's hips, along with a long tassel that hung from a silver buckle down the front.

KIM KARDASHIAN COVERS ENTIRE FACE WITH 'STRANGE' NUDE MASK AT ACADEMY MUSEUM GALA, SPARKS ONLINE MYSTERY

Kardashian's accessories included a matching braided hair choker with a buckle. The Skims mogul paired the look with sheer black stockings and black leather open-toed heels.

She wore her hair in a braided bun, tying into the braided elements of the dress. Unlike her headline-making look from earlier this week, Kardashian left her face uncovered, dispelling online speculation that she had undergone plastic surgery.

On Saturday, the television personality stunned fans when she arrived at the fifth annual Academy Museum Gala wearing a nude-colored strapless corseted gown from the Maison Margiela Fall 2025 Couture collection, paired with a matching mask that covered her entire face.

The decision to cover her face sparked mixed reactions online.

"It's unnecessary and distracting to watch her contort her body to the point she cannot breathe," one user wrote on X. "The fashion could be appreciated ‘as art’ better if those viewing weren't thinking about how it feels to wear it."

"I find this so strange," another wrote.

"What's she hiding," one user asked on X.

Some social media users commented that Kardashian was wearing the mask to conceal signs of plastic surgery or recovery.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"What a great way to hide a facelift! Good job, Kim!" one Instagram user commented on a photo she shared of her outfit.

"Plastic surgery recovery?" added another.

Despite the speculation, some were quick to praise the mom of four for her risky decision.

"Wait I’m obsessed," one fan wrote on X.

"I actually like this," another added.

The "Kardashians" star seemed to have poked fun at her look while her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, worked on the "final touches."

"Mario, do I look OK? The make-up?" she said in the clip Dedivanovic shared to his Instagram stories.

"Your make-up looks amazing, yes," he joked.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It’s good? All that hard work, guys," she responded.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kardashian previously revealed she has tried Botox but publicly denied undergoing any major surgery, using fillers or getting implants.

"I'm totally not against plastic surgery. … I've tried Botox before," she told "Nightline" in 2010. "That's the only thing I've done."