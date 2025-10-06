Kim Kardashian brings Elizabeth Taylor’s untold story to Fox Nation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the most iconic celebrities of the 20th century is the subject of a critically acclaimed series produced by entrepreneur and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Fox Nation recently announced its acquisition of exclusive U.S. streaming rights to the three-part docuseries "Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar." The show examines the life and legacy of Taylor, a vastly influential figure in Hollywood through in-depth interviews, archival footage and expert analysis.

Kardashian, a star of long-running reality television series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and a fashion icon with over 350 million followers on Instagram, notably conducted Taylor's final interview back in 2011.

The episodes examine pieces of Taylor’s immense impact on popular culture, with the first episode chronicling her rise to fame as an actress during Hollywood’s Golden Age of cinema. Kardashian breaks down unheard recordings and first-hand accounts of the icon’s blast-off to superstardom for her appearances in popular films such as "Giant," "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" and "Cleopatra."

The second episode of the series peels the curtain on some of Taylor’s most notable controversies, including her infamous scandal with Eddie Fisher after the death of her third husband, Mike Todd.

The final episode of the three-part series dives into Taylor’s humanitarian and activist causes during her seventh marriage to Sen. John Warner and beyond, including her efforts to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS. From her testimony before Congress to the launch of her Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, she helped change the perception of what superstars can accomplish with their platforms.

The series makes history by including the first-ever on-camera interview with Taylor’s son, Chris Wilding. Notable figures like Dame Joan Collins, Sharon Stone, Paris Jackson and Kardashian also give further analysis throughout the show, rounding out a star-studded lineup.

Fox Nation subscribers can now stream all three episodes on the app.

