Kim Kardashian brings Elizabeth Taylor’s untold story to Fox Nation

'Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar' arrives exclusively on Fox Nation, revealing new information on the Hollywood icon's turbulent story

Benji Ferraro By Benji Ferraro Fox News
The legend of Elizabeth Taylor lives on in new Kim Kardashian-produced Fox Nation special Video

The legend of Elizabeth Taylor lives on in new Kim Kardashian-produced Fox Nation special

Elizabeth Taylor’s life and impact in film, fashion and activism is examined in the new documentary series by Kim Kardashian, ‘Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar,’ exclusively on Fox Nation.

One of the most iconic celebrities of the 20th century is the subject of a critically acclaimed series produced by entrepreneur and reality TV star Kim Kardashian. 

Fox Nation recently announced its acquisition of exclusive U.S. streaming rights to the three-part docuseries "Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar." The show examines the life and legacy of Taylor, a vastly influential figure in Hollywood through in-depth interviews, archival footage and expert analysis.

Kim Kardashian walks red carpet wearing pink dress

Kim Kardashian produced the three-part docuseries, 'Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar,’ which debuted on Fox Nation on Oct. 6, 2025. (James Devaney/Getty Images)

Kardashian, a star of long-running reality television series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and a fashion icon with over 350 million followers on Instagram, notably conducted Taylor's final interview back in 2011. 

The episodes examine pieces of Taylor’s immense impact on popular culture, with the first episode chronicling her rise to fame as an actress during Hollywood’s Golden Age of cinema. Kardashian breaks down unheard recordings and first-hand accounts of the icon’s blast-off to superstardom for her appearances in popular films such as "Giant," "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" and "Cleopatra." 

Elizabeth Taylor stars in 'Cleopatra' film

Actress Elizabeth Taylor stars in the 1963 film 'Cleopatra' as the titular character. (API/GAMMA/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images)

The second episode of the series peels the curtain on some of Taylor’s most notable controversies, including her infamous scandal with Eddie Fisher after the death of her third husband, Mike Todd. 

The final episode of the three-part series dives into Taylor’s humanitarian and activist causes during her seventh marriage to Sen. John Warner and beyond, including her efforts to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS. From her testimony before Congress to the launch of her Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, she helped change the perception of what superstars can accomplish with their platforms. 

Elizabeth Taylor in between a woman and a man in black as she wears an orange dress and holds a small white dog

Pictured from left: Naomi Wilding, Dame Elizabeth Taylor and Tim Mendelson. (J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images)

The series makes history by including the first-ever on-camera interview with Taylor’s son, Chris Wilding. Notable figures like Dame Joan Collins, Sharon Stone, Paris Jackson and Kardashian also give further analysis throughout the show, rounding out a star-studded lineup.

Fox Nation subscribers can now stream all three episodes on the app.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on demand and from your mobile device app but only for Fox Nation subscribers.

Benji Ferraro is a recent University of Maryland grad and new digital production assistant, with a focus on channel coverage and culture stories. He can be reached at benji.ferraro@fox.com for any story tips.

