Kardashians
Kim Kardashian didn't care about criticism from the left over her work with Trump: 'Destroy me then'

Kardashian worked to help former President Donald Trump pass the criminal justice reform legislation, known as the First Step Act

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Kim Kardashian didn't care about the criticism she received from the left over her work with former President Donald Trump.

Kardashian explained her decision to work on criminal justice reform alongside Trump during an interview on the podcast "Honestly with Bari Weiss."

"I really don’t care about the criticism," Kardashian told Weiss. "I mean, my reputation over someone’s life? Destroy me then. I really don’t care. It was not even an option. And he did the right thing."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star went on to admit she isn't "about politics" at all.

"I’m just about doing the right thing; I’m really not about politics at all," she added. "It’s really about the people inside and if I can do anything—no matter if it’s Obama, Biden, Trump, I’m willing to work with anybody. It’s not really about being liked. If I could change someone's life, that’s what it’s about for me."

Kardashian worked with Trump to gain his support of the First Step Act. He signed the legislation into law on Dec. 21, 2018.

President Donald Trump shaking hands with Kim Kardashian West at the White House. The two worked together in order to pass the First Step Act which focused on criminal justice reform.

President Donald Trump shaking hands with Kim Kardashian West at the White House. The two worked together in order to pass the First Step Act which focused on criminal justice reform. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, FILE)

The reality TV star has been working to become a lawyer. Kardashian announced earlier this week that she had finally passed the "baby bar" exam. Since she is taking a non-traditional route to becoming a lawyer, Kardashian is required to pass two bar exams.

The star failed her first three attempts and was even battling COVID-19 during her third attempt.

"Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," Kardashian wrote in a social media post announcing the news. "This wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!"

President Donald Trump listens to Kim Kardashian West, who is among the celebrities who have advocated for criminal justice reform, speak during an event on second chance hiring in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Washington.

President Donald Trump listens to Kim Kardashian West, who is among the celebrities who have advocated for criminal justice reform, speak during an event on second chance hiring in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, FILE)

The 41-year-old ended her news with an inspiring note writing, "Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"

