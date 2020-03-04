Trump to meet with Kim Kardashian-West, ex-prisoners at White House over criminal justice reform

President Trump will reportedly host Kim Kardashian-West at the White House Wednesday to continue their work on criminal justice reform.

Along with Kardashian-West, three recently released female prisoners, whose sentences were commuted by Trump, will meet with the president, according to two officials who spoke anonymously to USA Today. The meeting hasn’t yet been announced publicly.

Kardashian-West, through her friendship with Ivanka Trump, first brought the case of great-grandmother Alice Johnson who was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug conviction to the president's attention a couple of years ago.

Trump commuted her sentence in 2018, and adviser Jared Kushner developed the bipartisan “First Step Act” that helps ex-convicts get back into the workforce and decrease recidivism. Trump signed it into law in 2018, USA Today reported.

Trump also issued several commutations and pardons last month included former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and ex-New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik.

Kardashian-West has met with Trump at the White House multiple times -- most recently in June -- and she has advocated for others like Cyntonia Brown who was serving a life sentence for a murder she committed when she was a 16-year-old prostitute and Matthew Charles who was released in error and made to return to prison after serving 21 years for a drug offense.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam granted Brown clemency in January 2019, which allowed her to be released on parole last year and Charles was released from prison in 2019 after Trump signed the “First Step Act.”