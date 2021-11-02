Kim Kardashian 'intrigued' by Pete Davidson following theme park outing: report

It seems Kim Kardashian is keen on Pete Davidson.

Rumors of a romance between the two have swirled for a few days now after they were spotted holding hands on a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California over the weekend.

Now, it seems a relationship may be in the cards, according to a new report.

"She is intrigued," a source recently told Page Six of Kardashain's feelings toward Davidson. "She likes him."

The two swapped a smooch when Kardashian, 41, hosted "Saturday Night Live." They appeared in an "Aladdin"-themed sketch, which saw Davidson, 27, play a particularly self-conscious version of the titular Disney prince.

For the bit, the two exchanged a brief peck, prompting cheers from the audience.

Kardashian was seen in New York, where Davidson is based, on Tuesday. Page Six reports that she is there to attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards.

The outlet noted that the comedian is likely in town as well, preparing for this week's episode of "Saturday Night Live."

People magazine reports that the duo's Knott’s Scary Farm outing also included Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker.

"They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," an insider told People of the group outing. "It's just friends hanging out." Another source told Us Weekly that the two are "just friends right now, but things could turn romantic."

Reps for Davidson and Kardashian did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Kardashian is currently estranged from her husband, Kanye "Ye" West, whom she married in 2014. They share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

The socialite was also previously married to Damon Thomas (2000-2004) and Kris Humphries (2011-2013).

For his part, Davidson was previously engaged to Ariana Grande and has previously been linked to Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor, Margaret Qualley and Cazzie David.