Kim Kardashian, Cher thank Joe Biden for recognizing the Armenian massacre as genocide

President Joe Biden’s official recognition of the Armenian massacre as a genocide has received approval from Kim Kardashian and Cher.

The Armenian Genocide resulted in the deaths of approximately 1.5 million people and the deportation of around 2 million between 1915 and 1925 by the now dissolved Ottoman Empire. The U.S. had not formally acknowledged the atrocity as a genocide until Saturday.

Biden named April 24th Armenian Remembrance Day in a statement published by the White House.

Kardashian and Cher, who are both of Armenian descent, express their gratitude on social media following Biden’s announcement.

"After more than a century of fighting for truth and acknowledgement, today the Armenian people received the recognition we have all been hoping and praying for," Kardashian, 40, wrote in a statement she shared to all her social media accounts. "This has been a long journey for the Armenia community, and every year I felt we were getting closer and closer to recognizing the genocide as what it was."

"Although nothing will ever bring back the Armenian who were murdered, I hope that their families will now feel a sense of peace," she added.

Meanwhile, Cher informed her followers that going forward April 24 will be recognized as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

"Keep the promise to never forget," she urged in a Twitter video she shared Saturday evening.

Both women have been vocal about the massacre years before the U.S. formally recognized it as a genocide.

In 2015, Kardashian wrote an op-ed for TIME magazine that she was "very disappointed" that former President Barack Obama hadn’t recognized the 10-year period as a genocide.

Similar to Kardashian, Cher, 74, has recognized the massacre as a genocide on April 24 and in past interviews. In November, the singer urged the U.S. government to protect Armenians in the Artsakh conflict in a PSA video.