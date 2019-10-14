Kim Kardashian-West, kids baptized at Armenian church as Kanye West confirms he 'got saved' this year

Ye must be born again! Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West shared their Christian faith in a big way over the weekend.

Kardashian started off by posting on social media Friday about her recent visit to the family's homeland, Armenia, where she and the kids were baptized at one of the oldest churches in the world.

“So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church," she wrote to her 149 million followers. "This church was built in 303 AD."

WHO IS KANYE WEST'S CALIFORNIA PASTOR PREACHING AT SUNDAY SERVICE?

Kardashian was joined by her sister, Kourtney, and their kids. She is seen lighting candles in the cathedral during the service, an orthodox tradition that symbolizes Jesus being the light of the world, Faithwire reports.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN GETS PASTORS' ADVICE ON HOW TO RAISE HER KIDS WITH FAITH

Adam Tyson, a pastor from Southern California, told Fox News recently he has been leading West in a Bible study for months now and "would teach from God's Word about how salvation is only by grace alone, through faith alone, in Christ alone."

The "Jesus Walks" rapper-turned-gospel singer publicly shared over the weekend that his conversion to Christianity became real this year, when he started holding weekly Sunday Service pop-ups. The services started out in January as private and only recently have been opened up to the public and all across America.

On Saturday morning, Kim and Kanye made a surprise appearance at Howard University, in Washington, D.C., for a pop-up service where West gave a 10-minute speech, in which he shared, "If you believe that Jesus died for your sins, then you know the gospel... It's simple. Christians we be making it too hard for people to come and be involved in this."

KANYE WEST PREACHES ‘RADICAL OBEDIENCE’ TO JESUS DURING SUNDAY SERVICE IN ATLANTA

Later in the day, West told a George Washington University audience, during a listening party for his highly anticipated "Jesus Is King" album, "I'm not here for your entertainment. We're here to spread the gospel," he said to applause, in a video obtained by TMZ.

West joked his favorite version of the Bible is the King James because it says "ye" in it, adding as he read a few Bible verses, "Excuse me if I mispronounce anything, I'm a recent convert, that means I recently got saved this year."

Reading aloud he said, "It is God's grace that you have been saved, through faith. It is not the result of your own efforts, but God's gift...The Lord is great and deserves our greatest praise..."

He added: "Imagine someone sending their only son -- they don't have 10 sons -- their only son, to die for you!"

HAILEY BALDWIN CALLED 'FAKE CHRISTIAN' FOR CELEBRATING HALLOWEEN --HERE'S HOW SHE RESPONDED

West revealed that his favorite verse right now is Mark 1:15, "The time is fulfilled and the kingdom of God is at hand. Repent and believe in the gospel. It's the first thing Jesus said... the first thing J.C. said."

In a song reportedly called "Closed on Sunday," he can be heard singing, "You my Chick-fil-A... follow Jesus."

"Jesus Is King" is coming out alongside a film, which is set to hit IMAX theaters Oct. 25.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

The film "brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert," according to a promotional website. "This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with new music from his forthcoming album 'Jesus is King.'”