Kieran Culkin opens up on sister Dakota's 2008 death: 'It's always going to be devastating'

Kieran Culkin is speaking out about the death of his older sister, Dakota, nearly 13 years after she died at age 30.

Culkin, 39, pressed that the death of Dakota – whose nickname was Cody – hit everyone in their family differently and they all were "torn up inside" while bereaving the accident.

"Cody was funny, man," he told The Hollywood Reporter of his sister who, in 2008, was fatally struck by a car while crossing the busy Lincoln Boulevard in the Marina del Rey area of Los Angeles. "She was the funniest person in the family for sure and had a really dark sense of humor."

The "Father of the Bride" actor added that even today, he still gets emotional over Cody’s death.

"That’s the worst thing that’s ever happened, and there’s no sugarcoating that one," Culkin said. "Each one of us handled it very differently. I think everyone was just torn up inside."

As he recalled the dozen-plus years it's been since the tragic date, Culkin stated: "Holy s--t. That’s crazy. Jesus f--king Christ."

"I accepted at the time that this is going to be forever, and it’s never going to be fine," he continued. "It’s always going to be devastating. I still weep about it out of nowhere. Something funny she did will pop in the head and make me laugh, and then I’m weeping. Sometimes it’s knowing that she’s not going to meet my kids and they don’t get to have her, and it’s hard to describe what she was like."

Culkin’s older brother, Macaulay Culkin, 41, welcomed a son with actress Brenda Song in April and the couple named their new bundle, Dakota, after Macaulay's late sister.