Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Babies
Published

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are 'overjoyed' by birth of son Dakota

The couple met on the set of 'Changeland' in Thailand a few years ago

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 12Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 12

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are now parents to a baby boy.

The couple confirmed the birth of their first child together, a son named Dakota, born on April 5.

"We’re overjoyed," the couple said in a joint statement to Esquire this week, one week following his birth.

The outlet notes that they named their son Dakota Song Culkin in honor of Culkin's sister Dakota, who died in 2008.

MACAULAY CULKIN SAYS HE WANTS KIDS WITH GIRLFRIEND BRENDA SONG

Culkin, 40, and Song, 33, met on the set of "Changeland" in Thailand a few years ago. Dating rumors between the pair first surfaced in 2017.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcomed their first child together -- a son named Dakota Song Culkin.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcomed their first child together -- a son named Dakota Song Culkin. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer)

Song spoke fondly of Culkin in 2020 when speaking to the outlet.

"You can't be around him and not be happy," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Culkin previously dated actress Mila Kunis for nearly a decade, while Song was previously linked to Trace Cyrus, the older brother of Miley Cyrus.

On Our Radar