'Father of the Bride' cast to reunite nearly 30 years after movie's premiere

The Banks family is returning to the screen.

The cast of the beloved movie "Father of the Bride" is reuniting for a special event on Netflix on Friday, almost 30 years after its 1991 premiere. The movie's sequel "Father of the Bride: Part II" premiered in 1995.

The streaming service dropped the trailer for "Part 3ish" earlier this week and it includes Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kieran Culkin, and George Newbern.

In the teaser clip, fans can hear Martin as patriarch George Banks telling his on-screen wife, Keaton, "I'm just washing my hands! One more 'Happy Birthday' to go!"

'MY SO-CALLED LIFE' CAST REUNITES AFTER 26 YEARS VIA ZOOM DURING CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE

"TOMORROW, Friday, September 25th, The Banks Family reunites 25 years later for a very special event to benefit World Central Kitchen," Netflix announced. "Watch right here on the Netflix YouTube channel live at 3pm PT/6pm ET." Fans can also watch on Netflix's Facebook page.

Williams-Paisley, who played Martin and Keaton's daughter, told the TODAY show, "I think this is meant to be a gift to fans of 'Father of the Bride' movies, and then also we're hoping really it'll raise money for World Central Kitchen."

THE BEST 'FRIENDS' CAST REUNIONS ON INSTAGRAM

During quarantine, Nancy Meyers, who wrote the original screenplay, penned a few new scenes after thinking about what the Banks family would be up to in 2020.

"[Meyers] said, 'What if we did one to help people in the pandemic get food?' We said that just sounds like a great idea," Martin explained. "And I cleared my schedule, which was very busy. And we did it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added, "The scenes are written in such a touching way, and of course, everybody was so much fun."