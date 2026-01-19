Kiefer Sutherland allegedly punched, choked Uber driver before chase through LA streets: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New details about Kiefer Sutherland's alleged assault of a rideshare driver have been revealed.

Sutherland allegedly punched the rideshare driver multiple times and attempted to choke him in the early morning hours of Jan. 12, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The Uber driver then got out of his vehicle to get away from Sutherland, who allegedly appeared to be under the influence, according to the outlet.

Sutherland seemingly chased the rideshare driver, Fox News Digital previously confirmed via dispatch audio.

According to the dispatch call, the victim was running from the suspect — believed to be Sutherland.

A few minutes later, authorities called back in to dispatch and confirmed the suspect was no longer chasing the person reporting the alleged crime.

"Suspect is no longer chasing the PR, now is behind PR's vehicle, a black SUV. No further," the person on the dispatch audio can be heard saying.

The Los Angeles Police Department initially told Fox News Digital that officers responded to a call about an assault involving a rideshare driver around 12:15 a.m. near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.

"The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim."

The 59-year-old actor was arrested on Jan. 12 and was released later that day on $50,000 bond, according to records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The driver "did not sustain any injuries requiring medical treatment at the scene" and the investigation remains ongoing.

In May 2009, the actor was charged with third-degree assault after he headbutted designer Jack McCollough after the Met Gala.

The assault charge was ultimately dropped, after Sutherland and McCollough released a joint statement saying they had settled their differences.

Fox News Digital's Lori Basian contributed to this report.