Kiefer Sutherland allegedly chased rideshare driver before arrest, dispatch audio reveals

Authorities can be heard responding to Kiefer Sutherland's alleged physical assault on a rideshare driver in dispatch audio obtained by Fox News Digital.

The initial call to dispatch came in around 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 12. The audio described the person reporting as wearing a "white-based jacket, blue jeans, brown sneakers." According to the call, the person reporting was running from the suspect – presumed to be Sutherland.

A few minutes later, authorities called back in to dispatch and confirmed the suspect was no longer chasing the person reporting the alleged crime.

"Suspect is no longer chasing the PR, now is behind PR's vehicle, a black SUV. No further," the person on the dispatch audio can be heard saying.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital that officers responded to a call about an assault involving a rideshare driver around 12:15 a.m. near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.

"The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim."

According to arrest records obtained by Fox News Digital, the 59-year-old actor was arrested on Monday, Jan. 12, and was released later that day on $50,000 bond.

According to authorities , the driver "did not sustain any injuries requiring medical treatment at the scene" and the investigation is still ongoing.

In May 2009, the actor was charged with third-degree assault after he head-butted designer Jack McCollough after the Met Gala.

The assault charge was ultimately dropped, after Sutherland and McCollough released a joint statement saying they had settled their differences.

"I am sorry about what happened that night and sincerely regret that Mr. McCollough was injured," Sutherland said in the statement at the time.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Lori Bashian contributed to this report.