Kid Rock, Hegseth divide fans after critics question patriotic helicopter ride

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Kid Rock was flying high before online critics went low.

Rock, whose full name is Robert Ritchie, joined War Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday in Washington, D.C. for a private ride in military helicopters one month after the U.S. Army closed an investigation into an unplanned flyover at the musician's Nashville home.

On Monday, the Pentagon confirmed Army helicopters operated in the National Capital Region in support of a Freedom 250th community event.

A war of words erupted on the Internet after Hegseth created an X post celebrating the experience, which the "Bawitdaba" singer shared with his own followers.

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Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell explained more about the experience in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"As a part of that event, Robert ‘Kid Rock’ Ritchie participated in multiple troop touches with service members and filmed videos for Memorial Day, America’s 250th birthday, and for his Freedom 250 tour," Parnell said.

"The visit today provided an opportunity for Kid Rock to thank service members, highlight the professionalism of the men and women supporting the mission, and recognize their continued sacrifice in honor of our nation."

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Parnell added, "The Department is grateful for Kid Rock’s long time support of our troops."

Criticism against the stunt was widespread online, with many users asking why Hegseth wasn't focusing on Iran War responsibilities.

"You spent our taxpayer dollars on helicopter joy rides with Kid Rock? Yeah f--- you," democratic TikTok influencer Harry Sisson wrote on X.

"Did Kid Rock pay or did we," one user asked while sharing a screengrab with estimated operating costs of U.S. Apache helicopters running upwards of $7,000 per flight hour.

"The funniest part about this is firing anyone competent who criticizes the misuse of military resources during a time of war and a time when taxpayers are having to pay for an apparent diminished security situation that needs to be fixed," another X user noted.

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"Maybe the people in charge are the problem and shouldn’t be allowed to continue wasting money while ignoring the work they’re supposed to be doing."

"We’re at war in the Middle East. You might want to focus on that," one user shared on X, while another wrote, "Meanwhile, our service members deployed to Iran are eating SLOP on our ships. Disgraceful misuse of taxpayers funds."

Other social media users were excited about seeing the pair together for the voyage.

"This is awesome and well-deserved for American patriot and icon Kid Rock," one user wrote on X. "Especially after the drama the Left tried to cause all because an Army Apache flew by his house in Tennessee last month."

Another user noted, "Those who were throwing temper tantrums about the Apache crew saying hello to Kid Rock, simply hate America or are degenerate control freaks (undeserving of authority)."

One fan asked the question, "Why let this trigger you so much? EVERYONE is enjoying this."

On Monday, Hegseth wrote, "Joined my friend @KidRock — and some of our great @USArmy Apache pilots — for a ride this morning. (More to come on that!) Kid Rock is a patriot and huge supporter of our troops. The War Department is wasting no time celebrating America’s 250th — home of the free because of the brave."

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Representatives for Kid Rock did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Beyond his hands-on support in the field, Parnell also highlighted the musician’s steadfast commitment to uplifting military personnel.

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"At each stop along his tour, Kid Rock has generously pledged 1,000 free tickets for members of the military and veterans," Parnell said.

Last month, the "All Summer Long" singer cheered as an Apache attack helicopter hovered by his pool, which featured a life-sized sculpture of the Statue of Liberty.

"This is a level of respect that s--- for brains Governor of California will never know," the musician captioned his video .

The AH-64 Apache helicopters reportedly flew over the No Kings protest in downtown Nashville earlier in the day.

A spokesperson for Fort Campbell told local WKRN that an investigation has been launched into the flight at Kid Rock’s Whites Creek home.

"Fort Campbell leadership is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting AH-64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence associated with Mr. Robert Ritchie (also known as "Kid Rock"). The command has initiated an investigation to review the circumstances surrounding this activity," said Maj. Jonathon Bless, 101st Airborne Division Public Affairs Officer.

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Hegseth later responded to Kid Rock's post on X, and wrote, "Thank you @KidRock. @USArmy pilots suspension LIFTED. No punishment. No investigation. Carry on, patriots."