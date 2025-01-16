Kid Rock wants to 'unite the country,' shares plans to celebrate with 'like-minded,' 'hard-working patriots'

Days before his performance at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration events this weekend, Kid Rock shared his plans to keep the celebration going throughout 2025.

On Thursday, the musician took to social media to make a "big announcement."

"The announcement is that I'm going to play seven arena shows in the Midwest this March and April," he said in a video posted to Instagram. "After so many years of taking s--- and being s--- on by the powers that be, the left-wing media, I think a celebration with the fans isn't only in order, it's overdue."

"I still believe that now is not the time to gloat, it's definitely time to try and unite this country," he continued. "It's definitely time to celebrate with some other like-minded, common sense, hard-working patriots who unapologetically love this country. Come one, come all."

Kid Rock will join Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood and a number of A-listers scheduled to perform during President-elect Trump's inauguration weekend, the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee said on Wednesday.

The "Cowboy" singer will perform at the Make America Great Again Rally at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, D.C., on Sunday, the eve of Trump's inauguration. Billy Ray Cyrus and Lee Greenwood are also set to perform at the rally.

Kid Rock, who has been a longtime supporter of Trump, performed on the final night of the Republican National Convention in July.

For the convention, Kid Rock redid his 2000 song "American Bad A--" to include references to Trump. He began his performance by asking the audience to stand and raise a fist before leading it in chants of "Fight, fight!" and "Trump, Trump!"

He finished his performance by saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for the most patriotic American bada-- on earth, President Donald J. Trump." Kid Rock then introduced UFC CEO and President Dana White , who spoke immediately before Trump gave his speech.

During his own speech, Trump spoke about Kid Rock, saying the rocker had called him and asked him if he could be involved with the convention.

"He became a friend of mine over the last ten years, and he's amazing," Trump said. "Everyone loves him. I didn't even know how big he was."

