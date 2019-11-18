Khloe Kardashian says she's 'in talks' to develop show focusing on herself and daughter, True

There may soon be another way to keep up with Khloe Kardashian.

The latest episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" showcased family matriarch Kris Jenner and Kardashian, 35, detailing a new potential project, which would focus on her life with her daughter, True, 1, and her co-parenting with ex Tristan Thompson.

“My mom and I are having a meeting with producers that we’re in talks with about helping me finalize the show that I’m developing,” she revealed.

No concrete details were offered about the show, but the "KUWTK" episode featured a mock poster for Kardashian's show, dubbing it "Khloe and True Take the World."

Producers stated that the show would feature five to seven-minute episodes showcasing small snippets of the duo's life -- both at home and out and about.

True has made several appearances on "KUWTK" and frequently appears on Kardashian's social media pages.

The news of Kardashian's possible spin-off comes just a few weeks after her sister Kourtney announced that she'd be limiting her time on "KUWTK" in order to spend more time with her family.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “But I’m not saying goodbye.”