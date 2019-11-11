Khloe Kardashian apologizes for accidentally snubbing People's Choice Award

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian apologized to fans after inadvertently ignoring her win at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

The 35-year-old reality star took the stage with her famous sisters, Kim, Kourtney and their mom, Kris Jenner, to accept the award for best reality show on behalf of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” However, fans were perplexed when only Kim and Kris spoke given that Khloe had also nabbed the individual award for best reality star.

Fans were quick to point out that Khloe didn’t speak at all and merely stood behind her famous sisters and smiled. She tweeted later on Sunday to explain the situation and acknowledge her embarrassment.

“It’s so beyond loud in there,” she wrote. “I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage. I feel so badly right now. I am so f---ing grateful and appreciative! I can’t believe I didn’t say anything but I didn’t hear that I won until after,” she wrote.

As People noted, Khloe and Kourtney joked about the “awkward” moment of going on stage to accept any award on Instagram shortly after the show, noting that they’re fine to let Kim handle all the talking.

“Just so everybody knows, it’s so awkward, like, when you go on stage,” Khloé said. “I know, Kim is a G and she kind of takes over and she will talk. Kourtney and I are in the back like … “

“Do we say thank you, do we not? What do we say?” Kourtney added.

“We never really know what to say and we’re so grateful, we’re so thankful,” said Khloé. “I won an award as well, but we just get nervous. I know people don’t think we do.”

“I won best reality star, but I declined, so Khloé really won,” Kourtney joked.

In a separate video on her Instagram, Kim noted that Khloe will “get her moment.”

“Khloe’s going to get her moment, guys,” she said. “She won Reality Star of the year. So they kind of put it with the family one, but this woman deserves a moment!”